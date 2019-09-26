Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Antero Res (AR) Position by $17.67 Million; Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Holding Boosted by Hanseatic Management Services Inc

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) by 384.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 4,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 5,816 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $385,000, up from 1,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $67.45. About 125,891 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 05/04/2018 – Variety: Live Nation Acquires Wolfson Entertainment, Management Home to Hall & Oates; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: Live Nation’s Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating Was Affirmed at SGL-1; 02/04/2018 – MI WARN NOTICE ISSUED FOR LIVE NATION FILLMORE DETROIT CLOSURE; 03/05/2018 – P!NK Announces 2019 North American Dates For Acclaimed Beautiful Trauma World Tour; 14/05/2018 – Platinum Selling Artist Drake Announces ‘Aubrey And The Three Amigos Tour’ Kicking Off This Summer With Special Guests Migos; 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. – LYV; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment – LYV; 11/05/2018 – EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. – LYV; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.24; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS PREMIER TX CONCERT PROMOTER, FESTIVAL

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 87.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 3.53 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 502,744 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.78 million, down from 4.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.60% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $3.04. About 1.99M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 270.72 million shares or 1.84% less from 275.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mountain Lake Investment Mngmt Lc owns 1.55 million shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 87,520 shares. Guggenheim Capital accumulated 409,566 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Brave Warrior Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 3.46% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). American Int holds 4,277 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 74,035 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Us Bancorporation De has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 13,527 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, Georgia-based fund reported 46,825 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 3,678 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 78,483 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0% stake. Susquehanna Intl Group Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 399,362 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oil Rally Continues As Bulls Gain Confidence – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Comstock Resources and Gevo among Energy/Materials gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Contango Oil & Gas and McDermott among Energy/Materials gainers; Independence Contract Drilling and Osisko Gold Royalties among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $197.85 million activity. RADY PAUL M bought $50,284 worth of stock. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Monday, June 10. $174,912 worth of stock was bought by Warren Glen C Jr on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $99.30 million were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00 million and $98.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1,935 shares to 4,226 shares, valued at $795,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 17,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,453 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold LYV shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 139.93 million shares or 3.87% less from 145.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 0.06% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 55,000 shares. 13,000 were accumulated by Bp Plc. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company has 407 shares. Advantage Inc holds 0% or 3 shares in its portfolio. Blair William And Il holds 322,589 shares. Shell Asset Company reported 0.01% stake. Point72 Asset LP stated it has 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.06% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 354,373 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The North Carolina-based Captrust Financial Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Korea Inv, a Korea-based fund reported 632,600 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Incorporated stated it has 25,000 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.03% or 10,709 shares. American Int Grp has 0.07% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 273,785 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.02% or 16,329 shares.

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Foxbusiness.com which released: “Why Live Nation Entertainment Stock Jumped 12% in March – Fox Business” on April 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Caesars Entertainment Officially Relaunches The Colosseum In Las Vegas With Significant Technical And Guest Enhancements – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! Las Vegas Set to Take Over the Iconic Flamingo Las Vegas With Residency Beginning January 2020 – PRNewswire” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Madonna’s Madame X Tour Will Now Start Tuesday, September 17th At BAM Howard Gilman Opera House – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Live Nation (NYSE: LYV) signs deal for Graystone Quarry amphitheater in Williamson County – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: February 07, 2019.