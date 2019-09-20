Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Raised Its Position in Range Res (RRC) as Market Value Declined; As Middleby Com (MIDD) Market Valuation Rose, Alta Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $370,305

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 240.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 3.27 million shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The hedge fund held 4.63 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.33 million, up from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.80% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $4.66. About 17.83M shares traded or 40.17% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 12/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 10 Conference; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Rev $742.6M; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maturity of Facility Extended to April 2023; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE APPROXIMATELY 2.2 BCFE PER DAY; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY UP TO $4B; 23/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Informal Comments on Amendments to LP-Gas Safety Rules; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP SAYS ON APRIL 13, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Range Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ March 20 Conference; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Range Resources ‘BB+’Rating; Outlook Stable

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Middleby Corp Com (MIDD) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 2,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The institutional investor held 327,947 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.50 million, down from 330,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Middleby Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $117.02. About 210,581 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 20/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOSPER S.A; 26/03/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS VE.MA.C. SRL; 03/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS FOR FIREX SRL; 03/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires For Firex Srl; 16/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires JoeTap, Nitro Brew Coffee Systems; 14/05/2018 – Middleby Tour Scheduled By CL King for May. 21

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $434,106 activity. Another trade for 20,500 shares valued at $69,700 was bought by DORMAN MARGARET K. 20,000 shares were bought by GRAY STEVEN D, worth $175,390 on Thursday, May 2.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,233 activity.

Analysts await The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 5.77% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MIDD’s profit will be $90.40 million for 17.73 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by The Middleby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.