Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Raised Its Parsley Energy (PE) Holding by $3.70 Million; Share Value Declined; Capital Planning Advisors Has Trimmed Its Citigroup (C) Holding by $938,618; Share Value Rose

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 32.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 194,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 786,315 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.18 million, up from 591,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.52. About 1.37M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 66.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 15,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 7,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 22,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $61.4. About 6.38 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 21/05/2018 – Banker & Trades: US Gun Lobby Takes Aim at `Gun-Hating’ Banks Citi, BofA; 01/05/2018 – Mubadala Said to Hire BofA, Morgan Stanley, Citi for Cepsa IPO; 03/05/2018 – TELADOC INC TDOC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $45; 22/05/2018 – Race for Asia’s Top Research Provider Tightens as Morgan Stanley and Citi Claim Top Honors on Institutional Investor’s All-; 26/03/2018 – EMEA Loans Decrease 32% in 2018, Citi Leads; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds High-Grade Credit Trader Nowak From Goldman Sachs; 18/04/2018 – DUTCH ENECO WORKING WITH CITI ON ITS PRIVATISATION

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 7.71 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Transalta resolves Sundance B and C PPA dispute – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BMO Financial Q3 earnings, PCL rise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barometer Cap Management Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 9,700 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp holds 0.11% or 201,721 shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Company stated it has 0.53% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hilton Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 720 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.47% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Carlson Capital Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 771,799 shares. Moreover, Tudor Inv Corp Et Al has 0.27% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Clal Ins Enterp has invested 0.41% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd invested in 4,017 shares. Guardian Investment Mgmt stated it has 29,450 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 11.22M shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Diversified Tru accumulated 0.17% or 56,511 shares. Janney Mgmt Lc has 0.56% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Fir Tree Capital Ltd Partnership has 11.54% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Spirit Of America Mgmt New York reported 12,800 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00M and $327.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,353 shares to 15,446 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 3,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Cantel Medical Corp.’s (NYSE:CMD) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEO) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:LDOS) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Volatility 101: Should Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Shares Have Dropped 36%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Advsrs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 13,654 shares. Capital Fund owns 165,918 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated invested in 0% or 671,870 shares. Moreover, Channing Lc has 0.51% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Pnc Fincl Group Inc Inc accumulated 36,028 shares or 0% of the stock. Jupiter Asset invested in 219,559 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). First Financial Corporation In invested in 250 shares. Comerica Bancorporation reported 11,311 shares stake. Macquarie Gp Limited holds 308,681 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 450,993 shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited accumulated 20,600 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 54,304 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 0.21% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 1.65M shares. Janney Cap has invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $450.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 215,100 shares to 3.75 million shares, valued at $27.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halcon Res Corp by 1.90M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 596,286 shares, and cut its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.