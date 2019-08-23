Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Its Marathon Oil (MRO) Position as Shares Declined; Anthem (ANTM) Stake Held by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 2,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 66,609 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.12 million, up from 63,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $6.82 during the last trading session, reaching $261.06. About 1.32 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 63.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 2.48 million shares as the company's stock declined 14.88% . The hedge fund held 1.45M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23 million, down from 3.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $9.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $12.26. About 7.66M shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 16,541 shares to 192,676 shares, valued at $45.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 67,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 647,773 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance" on July 09, 2019

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99M and $450.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 208,900 shares to 953,559 shares, valued at $11.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 194,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 786,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO).