Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Encana (ECA) Position as Share Value Declined; Cognios Capital Increased Holding in Gap Com (GPS) by $638,724

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Gap Inc Com (GPS) by 44.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 37,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.21% . The institutional investor held 121,091 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18M, up from 83,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Gap Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $16.45. About 6.86M shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 16/05/2018 – North Korea Wavers on U.S. Summit, Accentuating the Gap Over Nuclear Weapons; 13/03/2018 – Avaya Ends the Gap between Unified Communications and Team Collaboration; 16/03/2018 – New Industrial Revolution: The Gap Between Value of Capital and Value of Jobs Widens – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Bend Source: Bridging the Gap; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – QTRLY NET SALES $3,783 MLN $3,440 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Gap Financial Chief Teri List-Stoll to Take on Added Principal Accounting Officer Duties; 22/03/2018 – GradeMaster Partners with SmartEdTech to Help Teachers Bridge the Gap between Assessment Data and Instruction; 13/03/2018 – Alnylam Unveils Resources to ‘Bridge the Gap’ in Knowledge of Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) Amyloidosis Among Families at Risk; 06/03/2018 – PointClickCare and Redox to Bridge the Gap Between Acute and Post-Acute Markets with Strategic Partnership; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS GAP ‘BB+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 81.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 3.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 681,732 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.50M, down from 3.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.27% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.26. About 26.37 million shares traded or 7.55% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY; 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ECA’s profit will be $208.60 million for 6.66 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 47 investors sold GPS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 219.60 million shares or 4.38% more from 210.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $260.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corpcom Usd (NYSE:APC) by 14,714 shares to 11,570 shares, valued at $816,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inccom Us (NYSE:STZ) by 2,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,937 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp Com Usd0.001 (NASDAQ:SBUX).