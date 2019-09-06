Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Holding; Salisbury Bancorp (SAL) Sentiment Is 0.64

Salisbury Bancorp Inc (SAL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.79, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 7 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 11 reduced and sold equity positions in Salisbury Bancorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 214,771 shares, down from 233,824 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Salisbury Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 9 Increased: 5 New Position: 2.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) stake by 52.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 244,200 shares as Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)’s stock declined 24.24%. The Caymus Capital Partners Lp holds 217,082 shares with $15.17M value, down from 461,282 last quarter. Cimarex Energy Co now has $4.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.37% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.18. About 2.13 million shares traded or 18.20% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M

Analysts await Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 6.02% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.83 per share. SAL’s profit will be $2.48M for 10.99 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.37% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “6 Reasons to Add Salisbury Bancorp Stock in Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Canada Q2 GDP stronger than expected, jumping 3.7% – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. consumer confidence falls but only slightly despite trade fight – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HempAmericana Launches North American CBD Sales Force Following Successful Inventory Build – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NRG Key Milestone with Filing of Preliminary Economic Assessment Report ( PEA ) for Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Eidelman Virant Capital holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. for 31,254 shares. Banc Funds Co Llc owns 23,216 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Focused Wealth Management Inc has 0.04% invested in the company for 2,942 shares. The Michigan-based Clenar Muke Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 24,443 shares.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. The company has market cap of $109.28 million. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. It has a 10.87 P/E ratio. The firm also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

The stock increased 0.49% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.7. About 551 shares traded. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (SAL) has declined 11.71% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.71% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 42.21% or $0.84 from last year’s $1.99 per share. XEC’s profit will be $115.59 million for 9.39 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 178,965 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd owns 576,083 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Art Advisors Ltd, New York-based fund reported 46,523 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 167,129 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Daiwa Securities Grp has invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). United Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 63,250 shares. Chesley Taft Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 3,185 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 20,004 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Florida-based Raymond James Financial Service Advisors Incorporated has invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Td Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 50,183 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Comerica Natl Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Co invested in 215,289 shares. Boston Common Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.45% stake. Cordasco invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Silvercrest Asset Group Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,356 shares for 0% of their portfolio.