Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Lifted Range Res (RRC) Holding by $19.63 Million; Advanced Auto Pts (AAP) Share Value Declined While Tributary Capital Management Lowered Its Holding

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 240.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 3.27M shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The hedge fund held 4.63 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.33 million, up from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.74. About 48.15M shares traded or 261.89% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 23/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS RANGE RESOURCES ‘BB+’RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Range Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RRC); 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CEO JEFF VENTURA COMMENTS ON CALL; 21/05/2018 – Range Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK SCUCCHI TO SERVE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Net $49.2M; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDERS APPROVE REQUEST FOR REPORT ON EMISSIONS

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Advanced Auto Pts Inc (AAP) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 8,500 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31 million, down from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Auto Pts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $155.69. About 790,154 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $434,106 activity. 20,500 Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares with value of $69,700 were bought by DORMAN MARGARET K. 20,000 shares valued at $175,390 were bought by GRAY STEVEN D on Thursday, May 2.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99M and $454.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc by 60,800 shares to 395,300 shares, valued at $8.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 989,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 402,339 shares, and cut its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS).

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Salon Cosmetics & (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,460 shares to 8,150 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atmos Energy Corp Com (NYSE:ATO) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Navigant Consulting Inc (NYSE:NCI).

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.05% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.89 per share. AAP’s profit will be $148.48M for 18.71 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.