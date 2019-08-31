Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Increased Its Stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) as Stock Value Declined; Pra Group (PRAA) Position Held by Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pra Group Inc (PRAA) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 120,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 4.11M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.29M, up from 3.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pra Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.14. About 214,190 shares traded. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 22.08% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA HAVE CONCLUDED THAT THEY WILL NOT TAKE ENFORCEMENT ACTION IN RESPECT OF THIS MATTER; 01/05/2018 – Aviva Has Received Regulatory Approval for Buy-Back From the PRA; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS – FCA,PRA PROPOSED THAT BARCLAYS BANK PLC, BARCLAYS BANK UK PLC WILL BE SUBJECT TO REQUIREMENTS TO REPORT TO FCA,PRA ON CERTAIN ASPECTS OF WHISTLEBLOWING PROGRAMMES; 03/05/2018 – PRA Named Clinical Research Company of the Year and Makes the Forbes 2018 America’s Best Large Employers List; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA, PRA Aren’t Alleging CEO Staley Lacks Fitness as CEO; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA ARE ALLEGING THAT MR STALEY’S ACTIONS IN RELATION TO THIS MATTER REPRESENTED A BREACH OF INDIVIDUAL CONDUCT RULE; 17/04/2018 – PRA Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS – BARCLAYS IS NOT IN A POSITION TO COMMENT FURTHER ON DRAFT WARNING NOTICES, ANY DISCUSSIONS WITH FCA AND PRA OR TIMING OF FINAL OUTCOME OF THIS MATTER; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA HAVE RECENTLY ISSUED CONFIDENTIAL DRAFT WARNING NOTICES SETTING OUT THEIR REASONS FOR PROPOSING ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA and PRA Conclude Investigations Into CEO Over Whistleblower

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 113.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 377,712 shares as the company's stock declined 20.91% . The hedge fund held 710,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.85M, up from 332,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $732.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $8.29. About 5.82M shares traded or 10.66% up from the average. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 100,100 shares to 341,750 shares, valued at $45.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 11,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.31M shares, and cut its stake in Swift Transportation.

More notable recent PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “PRA Group Makes Big Bets on Debt Collection – Motley Fool” on February 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PRA Group Doing Okay, But Needs To Find Another Gear – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PRA Group Showing Good (And Long Awaited) Progress – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PRA Group (PRAA) Up 4.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PRA Group Pumps Up the Volume – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $450.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halcon Res Corp by 1.90 million shares to 596,286 shares, valued at $805,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 718,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4.

