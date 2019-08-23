Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Increased Its Concho Res (CXO) Stake; Millennium Management Has Cut Johnson & Johnson (Call) (JNJ) Holding

Millennium Management Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (Call) (JNJ) stake by 81.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Millennium Management Llc sold 16,300 shares as Johnson & Johnson (Call) (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Millennium Management Llc holds 3,700 shares with $515,000 value, down from 20,000 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson (Call) now has $343.62B valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $130.2. About 2.81M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased Concho Res Inc (CXO) stake by 329.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Caymus Capital Partners Lp acquired 200,810 shares as Concho Res Inc (CXO)’s stock declined 10.20%. The Caymus Capital Partners Lp holds 261,700 shares with $29.04 million value, up from 60,890 last quarter. Concho Res Inc now has $14.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $72.62. About 295,365 shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 06/03/2018 Concho at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE IN FIRST YEAR TO CONCHO’S KEY PER-SHARE METRICS; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Sees RSP Deal Immediately Accretive to Key Per-Shr Metrics; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION WITH RSP PERMIAN UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, CO TO PAY RSP A FEE OF $350 MLN – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Concho Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CXO); 28/03/2018 – Concho CEO Sees RSP Deal as `Road Map’ for Consolidating Permian; 26/03/2018 – Concho Resources says well efficiencies continue to improve; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Transaction Is Expected to Be Completed in the 3Q of 2018; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – CONSIDERATION TO EACH RSP SHAREHOLDER TO BE $50.24 PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – CONCHO SAYS IT CLOSED SALE OF NON-CORE LEASHOLD IN 1Q 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 13.47M shares. Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 680,060 shares. Moreover, Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Asset Management One Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Bronson Point Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.51% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 20,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.13% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Hodges stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 26,964 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Enterprise Services has invested 0% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Amer Century Companies Inc reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0.02% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) or 397,125 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.05% or 57,832 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Concho Resources has $174 highest and $6400 lowest target. $130.13’s average target is 79.19% above currents $72.62 stock price. Concho Resources had 17 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, August 1. Morgan Stanley maintained Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 12. The stock of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Positive” on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, August 6. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CXO in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $13000 target in Friday, August 2 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) rating on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $14000 target.

More notable recent Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bill Nygren Drills Into Permian Basin Oil – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Concho Resources reports Q2 miss, steep drop in drilling rigs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Concho Resources Stock Is Cratering Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “7 Big Oil & Gas Stocks Analysts Want You to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is ExxonMobil a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.66 million activity. Merriman Gary A had bought 2,000 shares worth $223,020 on Wednesday, February 27. On Wednesday, August 7 HARPER JACK F bought $654,000 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) or 10,000 shares. Helms Susan J also bought $49,084 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) shares. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $492,240 was made by BRIDWELL TUCKER S on Monday, August 5. 1,500 Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) shares with value of $104,500 were bought by Schroer Brenda R.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) stake by 718,800 shares to 1.39 million valued at $18.25M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) stake by 587,599 shares and now owns 2.16M shares. Whiting Pete Corp New was reduced too.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘It’s A Huge Thing’: Avicanna Receives Unique Canadian Cannabinoid Research License – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Millennium Management Llc increased New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ) stake by 56,070 shares to 119,670 valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1. It also upped Funko Inc stake by 294,340 shares and now owns 321,626 shares. Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) was raised too.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.28 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of stock was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.