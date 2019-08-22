Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Increased Its Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Stake; Abb LTD (ABB) Shareholder Aperio Group Lowered Stake as Market Value Declined

Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 10.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 96,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 836,307 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.78 million, down from 933,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.65. About 168,780 shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 29/03/2018 – ABB LTD ABBN.S CEO SAYS COMPANY LOOKING AT ORGANIC INVESTMENT, PARTNERSHIPS AND SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS IN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AREA; 19/04/2018 – ABB 1Q Rev EUR8.63B; 06/03/2018 – Falanx Group Limited Proposed ABB and Conditional Acquisition; 16/05/2018 – ABB WINS ORDER FOR BUS CHARGING SOLUTION IN AARHUS, DENMARK; 17/04/2018 – ABB TO SUPPLY ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGERS FOR ELECTRIFY AMERICA; 17/05/2018 – ABB LTD ABBN.S SAYS ABB’S DELIVERY IS PART OF A $1.2 BLN EXPANSION THAT WILL DOUBLE CURRENT ANNUAL SULPHIDE ORE PROCESSING CAPABILITY AT THIS SITE FROM 25 MLN TO 50 MLN TONS; 25/03/2018 – ABB CEO Aims to Double Robot Output in China Within Three Years; 29/03/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS : FOR INSTALLATIONS IN THE SOLAR SECTOR, EXPERTS EXPECT ANOTHER OUTSTANDING YEAR; 03/04/2018 – ABB GETS $90M ORDER FOR DUBAI SOLAR SUBSTATION; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q REV. 25B RUPEES

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 113.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 377,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The hedge fund held 710,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.85M, up from 332,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $845.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.14. About 209,844 shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 08/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO HAS HAD DISCUSSIONS WITH KIMMERIDGE SINCE LATE 2017; 05/04/2018 – KEMC Fund IV GP, LLC Reports 8.1% Stake In Carrizo Oil & Gas; 05/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Responds to Kimmeridge 13D Filing; 27/03/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC – FRANCES ALDRICH SEVILLA-SACASA’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES SIZE OF CARRIZO BOARD TO EIGHT; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC REPORTS 8.1 PCT STAKE IN CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC AS OF MARCH 26, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRZO); 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP BELIEVES SALE OF NON-CORE ASSETS & PARTIAL SALES IN EAGLE FORD, UTICA, MARCELLUS, NIOBRARA & REPAYMENT OF DEBT ARE POSITIVE STEPS FOR CARRIZO OIL; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS KIMMERIDGE PRINCIPALS HAD NUMEROUS CONSTRUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH CARRIZO OIL & GAS’ MANAGEMENT ON CO’S BUSINESS, STRATEGIES; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Bd of Directors

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06B and $23.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 2,794 shares to 24,949 shares, valued at $7.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 22,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (NYSE:ALEX).

