Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Stake in Pdc Energy (PDCE) by $10.50 Million; As Accenture LTD Bermuda Cl A (ACN) Stock Rose, Baystate Wealth Management Decreased Holding by $607,104

Baystate Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd Bermuda Cl A (ACN) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc sold 3,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 6,524 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22 million, down from 9,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Ltd Bermuda Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $191.34. About 206,938 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds Al’s Real Power Is Helping Reimagine Business by Augmenting, Not Replacing, Human Capabilities; 14/03/2018 – Industry Consortium Successfully Tests Blockchain Solution Developed by Accenture That Could Revolutionize Ocean Shipping; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 23/05/2018 – Accenture to Acquire Shanghai-Based HO Communication; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q BOOKINGS $10.3B; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF RENDUCHINTALA, ACCENTURE’S BOARD NOW COMPRISES 12 DIRECTORS; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged People for Work in the Digital Age; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q NET REV. $9.59B, EST. $9.31B; 14/05/2018 – Accenture Is a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group Procurement Outsourcing Market Report for 2018

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE) by 52.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 291,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% . The hedge fund held 267,712 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.65 million, down from 559,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $28.27. About 309,361 shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 55C; 14/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 8.9 MMBOE; 22/04/2018 – DJ PDC Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCE); 16/03/2018 – PDC Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PDC Energy, Black Stone Minerals, BJ’s Restaurants, Karyopharm Therapeutics, SBA C; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $190.1M, EST. $182.8M; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Rev $260.6M; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy Sees 2018 Production 38 MMBoe to 42 MMBoe; 22/05/2018 – PDC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19

Since April 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $350,500 activity. $373,000 worth of stock was bought by Ellis Mark E on Friday, May 10.

Analysts await PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. PDCE’s profit will be $26.76 million for 16.83 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by PDC Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold PDCE shares while 49 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 64.71 million shares or 0.06% less from 64.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.99M are owned by State Street Corporation. Michigan-based Comerica Fincl Bank has invested 0.02% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Phocas Financial Corp holds 0% or 170,891 shares. Guggenheim Limited Company reported 6,171 shares. Moreover, Shufro Rose Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 14,200 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Parametric Assocs Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, Florida-based fund reported 33,974 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Brown Advisory invested in 6,500 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 22,125 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd reported 0.02% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has 0.02% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 10,482 shares.

Baystate Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $529.70 million and $762.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Etf (SCZ) by 8,406 shares to 42,679 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Alerian Mlp Etn (AMJ) by 118,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,688 shares, and has risen its stake in 3 Month T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,970 are held by Buckingham Asset Ltd Co. Cornerstone Investment Prns Lc holds 2.71% or 337,317 shares. Wendell David reported 1.03% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Community National Bank & Trust Na reported 0% stake. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust reported 84,640 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Westwood Hldgs holds 0.04% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 19,232 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited holds 0.05% or 389 shares. Wade G W holds 0.93% or 55,550 shares in its portfolio. Troy Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 17,250 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Moreover, Private Com Na has 0.14% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Naples Ltd Liability Company invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, South State has 0.16% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 7,605 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt owns 4,929 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.13% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Paloma Prns Mngmt Co invested in 6,020 shares.

