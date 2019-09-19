Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Pdc Energy (PDCE) Position By $10.50 Million; AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE) stake by 52.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 291,744 shares as Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE)’s stock declined 31.09%. The Caymus Capital Partners Lp holds 267,712 shares with $9.65M value, down from 559,456 last quarter. Pdc Energy Inc now has $2.08B valuation. The stock decreased 4.42% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $32.69. About 1.14 million shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT OF $2.5 BLN; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Rev $260.6M; 12/03/2018 – PDC Brands Appoints John F. Owen as Chief Fincl Officer; 11/05/2018 – PDC Drill Bits Market Worth 4.54 Billion USD by 2023; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL REDUCED PDCE IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – PDC Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 21, 2013; 22/05/2018 – PDC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19

Among 3 analysts covering AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AGNC Investment has $18 highest and $16.5000 lowest target. $17.33’s average target is 9.13% above currents $15.88 stock price. AGNC Investment had 4 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight”. See AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $18.0000 New Target: $17.5000 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral New Target: $16.5000 Initiates Coverage On

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral New Target: $18 Initiates Coverage On

More notable recent AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is AGNC Investment (AGNC) Down 7.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MODN, SSNC, AGNC – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AGNC estimates tangible NBV dips in August – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment Infinity in 2019 Q2. Its in 2019Q1. It [12345], as 0 investors sold AGNC Investment Corp. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 341,318 shares or 9.24% more from 312,442 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gulf Interest Bankshares (Uk) Limited holds 114,261 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company invested in 0% or 45,453 shares. Amer Research Commerce holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Cortland Assoc Mo has 0.03% invested in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) for 10,745 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.02 million activity. On Friday, May 24 Kain Gary D bought $2.02M worth of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) or 114,102 shares.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.70 billion. The firm invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. It currently has negative earnings. It funds its investments primarily through short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements.

The stock increased 0.76% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.88. About 4.99M shares traded. AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has declined 12.60% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AGNC News: 02/05/2018 – AGNC REPORTS AMENDMENT TO MTGE MANAGEMENT PACT; 25/04/2018 – AGNC INVESTMENT CORP AGNC.O – QTRLY COMPREHENSIVE LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.53; 25/04/2018 – AGNC Investment 1Q EPS $1.06; 19/04/2018 – DJ AGNC Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGNC); 13/03/2018 AGNC INVESTMENT CORP – ESTIMATED TANGIBLE NET BOOK VALUE OF $18.80 PER COMMON SHARE AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018; 25/04/2018 – AGNC Investment 1Q Comprehensive Loss 53c/Sh; 24/05/2018 – AGNC Investment Prices 30M Shrs of Common Stk for Total Expected Gross Proceeds of $558M; 23/05/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AGNC, EIGR, FND, GNBC, QUIK; 23/05/2018 – AGNC INVESTMENT – EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF AGENCY SECURITIES, NON-AGENCY SECURITIES, OTHERS; 24/05/2018 – AGNC INVESTMENT SEES GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $558.0M

More notable recent PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of April 2020 Options Trading For PDC Energy (PDCE) – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “PDC Energy Announces Strategic Combination with SRC Energy in All-Stock Transaction – GlobeNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Bulls Bet on More Upside for Amgen Stock – Schaeffers Research” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. PDCE’s profit will be $26.75 million for 19.46 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by PDC Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $350,500 activity. Ellis Mark E bought $373,000 worth of stock. 500 shares valued at $22,500 were sold by Lauck Lance on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold PDCE shares while 49 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 64.71 million shares or 0.06% less from 64.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Company holds 3.15 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 51,894 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 62,135 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Com stated it has 136,649 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp reported 3.73M shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Carmignac Gestion has 0.08% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Segall Bryant And Hamill stated it has 229,207 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0.01% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Moreover, Hightower Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 26,023 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsr Lc reported 111,100 shares stake. 180,909 are owned by First Advsr Ltd Partnership. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) owns 8,925 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mangrove Prtnrs has 8.24% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). 103,495 are held by Comerica Bank & Trust.

Among 7 analysts covering PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PDC Energy has $53 highest and $4200 lowest target. $49.25’s average target is 50.66% above currents $32.69 stock price. PDC Energy had 14 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Outperform” on Tuesday, August 27. On Monday, August 12 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. As per Tuesday, September 10, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The stock of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by M Partners.