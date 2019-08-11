Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Its Stake in Oasis Pete New (OAS) as Stock Value Declined; Mercadolibre (MELI) Market Value Rose While Investure Has Cut by $1.12 Million Its Stake

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 587,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 2.16 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.05 million, down from 2.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $917.79M market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.85. About 13.22 million shares traded or 14.29% up from the average. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 21/03/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces Financial, Operational and Guidance Updates; 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.1% of Oasis Petroleum; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Oasis Petroleum’s Proposed Senior Notes B3; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q EPS 0c

Investure Llc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 14,705 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47 million, down from 16,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $690.1. About 544,417 shares traded or 1.68% up from the average. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 0% or 1.73 million shares. Symphony Asset Management Lc has 0.03% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Lp reported 1.12% stake. Prudential Fincl has 0.01% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Millennium Limited reported 14.27M shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested 0.02% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,494 shares. Stevens Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 154,126 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gru One Trading LP has 0.01% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Morgan Stanley stated it has 551,838 shares or 0% of all its holdings. King Luther Cap Corp owns 135,480 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amer Group Inc has invested 0.02% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). 125,128 are owned by Magnetar Limited Liability Co. Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 32,500 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Llc accumulated 14,258 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99M and $450.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 200,810 shares to 261,700 shares, valued at $29.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 208,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 953,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $85,500 activity.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 212.00% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. MELI’s profit will be $15.93M for 616.16 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.