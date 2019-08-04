Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Its Pdc Energy (PDCE) Position; Last Week Wingstop Inc. (WING) Coverage

Among 8 analysts covering Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Wingstop had 18 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) on Monday, June 24 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 4 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, July 16. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. Wedbush maintained Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Wedbush. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Guggenheim given on Tuesday, April 2. Stephens maintained Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) rating on Wednesday, May 8. Stephens has “Overweight” rating and $8000 target. See Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) latest ratings:

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE) stake by 57.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 770,000 shares as Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE)’s stock declined 31.09%. The Caymus Capital Partners Lp holds 559,456 shares with $22.76 million value, down from 1.33 million last quarter. Pdc Energy Inc now has $1.78B valuation. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $26.83. About 1.41 million shares traded or 11.54% up from the average. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PDC Energy, Black Stone Minerals, BJ’s Restaurants, Karyopharm Therapeutics, SBA C; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $190.1M, EST. $182.8M; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN BANKS AND OTHER LENDERS – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDC; 14/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – PDC Brands Appoints John F. Owen as Chief Fincl Officer; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF FACILITY FROM MAY 21, 2020 TO MAY 23, 2023; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES BCP RAPTOR’S (EAGLECLAW) OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL REDUCED PDCE IN 1Q: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ PDC Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCE)

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $328,000 activity. Lauck Lance sold 500 shares worth $22,500. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellis Mark E, worth $373,000.

Analysts await PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.48 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.56 per share. PDCE’s profit will be $31.81M for 13.97 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by PDC Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 77.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: PDC Energy (PDCE) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Some PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 53% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PDC Energy Files Investor Presentation Nasdaq:PDCE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. PDC Energy had 13 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of PDCE in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Neutral” rating. M Partners maintained PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Williams Capital Group on Thursday, February 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold PDCE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 7.66% less from 70.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 842,316 are owned by Nwq Inv Mngmt Ltd. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Company invested in 185,893 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Monarch Prns Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 169,594 shares. Connable Office Inc reported 5,754 shares stake. Glenmede Tru Na holds 37,979 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp stated it has 4,249 shares. First Advsr LP invested in 0.01% or 105,045 shares. Oslo Asset Mngmt As reported 1.07M shares. Ranger Investment Limited Partnership has invested 0% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Manufacturers Life Ins Co The has 0.01% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 286,814 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 47,523 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 5,996 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 186,767 shares. Rothschild And Co Asset Mngmt Us Incorporated reported 276,315 shares stake.

More notable recent Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wingstop (WING) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “One Thing To Remember About The Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “National Chicken Wings Day 2019: Where to Get Free Wings and Other Deals – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wingstop Inc. Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wedbush Downgrades Wingstop, Valuation Reflects Growth Momentum – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

The stock increased 4.45% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $92.56. About 860,252 shares traded or 89.24% up from the average. Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has risen 103.35% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 103.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WING News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wingstop; 03/05/2018 – Wingstop 1Q EPS 21c; 03/05/2018 – WINGSTOP 1Q TOTAL DOMESTIC STORES COMP GROWTH +9.5%, EST. +5.5%; 03/05/2018 – Wingstop Sees FY System-Wide Unit Growth 10%; 25/04/2018 – WINGSTOP INC WING.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $53; 03/05/2018 – WINGSTOP INC WING.O SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $0.69; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 2.3% Position in Wingstop; 03/05/2018 – Wingstop 1Q Rev $37.4M; 03/05/2018 – WINGSTOP SEES FY ADJ. EPS OF 75C, EST. 77C; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. The company has market cap of $2.72 billion. The Company’s restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It has a 136.12 P/E ratio. As of March 06, 2017, the firm operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates.