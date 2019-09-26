Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Its Holding in Pdc Energy (PDCE) by $10.50 Million as Stock Declined; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Price Declined, Centurylink Investment Management Company Decreased Position

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE) by 52.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 291,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% . The hedge fund held 267,712 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.65 million, down from 559,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $29.48. About 365,749 shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT OF $2.5 BLN; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 55C; 24/05/2018 – $4.5 Billion PDC Drill Bits Market by Type, Size of PDC Cutter, Number of Blades and Region – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF FACILITY FROM MAY 21, 2020 TO MAY 23, 2023; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $190.1M, EST. $182.8M; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 8.9 MMBOE; 11/05/2018 – PDC Drill Bits Market Worth 4.54 Billion USD by 2023; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES BCP RAPTOR’S (EAGLECLAW) OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 04/05/2018 – PDC Logic Announces Appointment of Steve Allen to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 34.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 23,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 43,984 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 67,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $48.79. About 10.83 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Limited invested 0.49% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). House Llc reported 217,475 shares stake. Synovus Corp has invested 0.41% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). West Chester Advsrs has 6,644 shares. Moreover, Atlantic Union Comml Bank Corp has 1.44% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 195,377 shares. Newfocus Financial Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 4.22% or 166,600 shares. Mathes Incorporated owns 0.2% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 7,000 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt owns 43,219 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Vantage Prns Limited Liability Corp has 172,757 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Co owns 253,841 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Amer National Registered Invest Advisor invested 1.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). B T Cap Dba Alpha Cap holds 0.1% or 4,908 shares. Wg Shaheen Associates Dba Whitney has 2.39% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 194,045 shares. First National Bank Of Omaha holds 1.97% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 551,093 shares. North Carolina-based Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Company has invested 1.48% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36 billion and $256.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,209 shares to 17,769 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.48 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since April 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $350,500 activity. $22,500 worth of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) was sold by Lauck Lance.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold PDCE shares while 49 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 64.71 million shares or 0.06% less from 64.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tortoise Capital Advisors Limited Co invested 0.03% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Stephens Ar invested in 219 shares or 0% of the stock. Van Eck Associates stated it has 1.40 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 30,114 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 12,206 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt invested in 6,436 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Mangrove Prns stated it has 8.24% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Citigroup stated it has 180,640 shares. The Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has invested 0.06% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). First Mercantile accumulated 6,157 shares. Portolan Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 324,166 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.04% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Moreover, Stifel Corp has 0% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 18,484 shares. Virtu Fin reported 6,701 shares.