Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Decreased By $17.67 Million Its Antero Res (AR) Position; Nanoviricides (NNVC)’s Sentiment Is 0.5

Nanoviricides Inc (NNVC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.40, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 4 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 8 sold and decreased equity positions in Nanoviricides Inc. The funds in our database now have: 2.92 million shares, down from 4.42 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Nanoviricides Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 4 Increased: 3 New Position: 1.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased Antero Res Corp (AR) stake by 87.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 3.53 million shares as Antero Res Corp (AR)’s stock declined 35.34%. The Caymus Capital Partners Lp holds 502,744 shares with $2.78 million value, down from 4.04 million last quarter. Antero Res Corp now has $1.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 5.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.28. About 7.88M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Pioneer Trust Bank N A Or holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NanoViricides, Inc. for 100,000 shares. Wharton Business Group Llc owns 363,513 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alpha Cubed Investments Llc has 0% invested in the company for 26,400 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Bartlett & Co. Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 40,714 shares.

Analysts await NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) to report earnings on October, 11. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by NanoViricides, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% negative EPS growth.

NanoViricides, Inc., a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company has market cap of $196.86 million. The firm is developing anti-influenza drug candidates at pre-clinical and advanced pre-clinical stage, which include two FluCide drugs comprising NV-INF-2, an oral anti-influenza drug and NV-INF-1, an injectable anti-influenza drug for novel strain of H7N9, Bird Flu H5N1, and other Highly Pathogenic Influenzas; and HIVCide, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus drug candidate that could enable a functional cure for HIV/AIDS. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing HerpeCide, a skin cream or gel formulation for the treatment of oral and genital herpes lesions; anti-viral eye drops against external eye viral infections; and other research programs against Rabies virus, Ebola, and Marburg viruses.

The stock increased 3.67% or $0.0906 during the last trading session, reaching $2.56. About 89,388 shares traded or 933.63% up from the average. NanoViricides, Inc. (NNVC) has declined 41.18% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NNVC News: 09/04/2018 – NanoViricides Reports Good Safety Profile of Topical Dermal Drug Candidates; Dr. Diwan, President, Will Present at the MicroCap Conference in New York City Today; 15/05/2018 – NANOVIRICIDES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC; 09/04/2018 – NanoViricides Reports Good Safety Profile of Topical Dermal Drug Candidates; Dr. Diwan, President, Will Present at the MicroCap; 19/03/2018 NanoViricides Drug Candidates to be Tested in Animal Models of Dermal, Ocular and Genital Herpes Virus Infection at the Univers; 22/05/2018 – NanoViricides Files Quarterly Report for Period Ending March 31, 2018; Company Has Over A Year’s Worth of Cash in Hand, and It Is Scaling Up Production of Certain Herpecide Program Drug Candidates; 14/05/2018 – NANOVIRICIDES SAYS “IS FINANCIALLY STABLE”, AND BELIEVES THAT IT HAS SUFFICIENT FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR MORE THAN ONE YEAR OF OPERATIONS; 14/05/2018 – NanoViricides Provides Update, Says Company is Stable and is Moving Steadily towards Clinical Trials; 19/04/2018 – DJ NanoViricides Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNVC)

More notable recent NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NanoViricides, Inc. Announces One-for-Twenty Reverse Stock Split – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NanoViricides to reverse split shares 1:20 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NanoViricides has Received Favorable FDA Comments on Its Pre-IND Application for the Lead Drug Candidate – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “NanoViricides Submits Pre-IND Briefing Documents to the US FDA – PRNewswire” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NanoViricides Announces Completion of Production of its Lead Candidate for Upcoming GLP Tox Package Studies – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $197.85 million activity. On Friday, May 24 Warren Glen C Jr bought $150,160 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 21,900 shares. On Friday, May 31 RADY PAUL M bought $50,284 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 7,750 shares. 16.09 million shares valued at $99.30M were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10. Shares for $99.30 million were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC. $6,900 worth of stock was bought by Hardesty Benjamin A. on Wednesday, May 22.

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Antero Resources has $11 highest and $5.5000 lowest target. $7.58’s average target is 131.10% above currents $3.28 stock price. Antero Resources had 6 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, July 1 report.