Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Cut Wpx Energy (WPX) Stake by $10.88 Million; W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Maintains Holding in Pfizer (PFE)

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 661.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 74,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 86,163 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73M, up from 11,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $37.28. About 15.70 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – PFIZER – IN TRIAL, MOST COMMON ADVERSE EVENTS THAT OCCURRED IN AT LEAST 5 PERCENT OF PATIENTS WERE NAUSEA, HEADACHE, VOMITING, OTHERS; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 05/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – LITTMAN WAS ALSO APPOINTED TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEES OF PFIZER’S BOARD; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s Smoking-Cessation Pill Chantix Fails in Adolescent Study; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Eliquis Revenue $1.51 Billion; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 30/05/2018 – PFIZER: U.S. FDA OKS XELJANZ® (TOFACITINIB) FOR TREATMENT OF; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits goal; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer signs deal with Allogene to develop cancer cell therapy

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 71.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 989,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 402,339 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63M, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.83. About 12.32 million shares traded or 40.91% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 02/04/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ WPX Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPX); 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $548.6M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.07 per share. WPX’s profit will be $49.95 million for 22.56 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold WPX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 384.01 million shares or 2.62% less from 394.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 2.22M shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 372,610 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Canal Insur holds 0.12% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 31,000 shares. Loews stated it has 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Limited, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 173,625 shares. Syntal Partners Limited Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 21,313 shares. Spectrum Management Gru Incorporated owns 10,000 shares. Nomura Hldgs holds 0.01% or 135,312 shares in its portfolio. Peconic Prtn owns 2.10M shares for 4.76% of their portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag invested 0.01% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 101,500 shares. Gagnon Ltd Liability Company owns 346,144 shares for 2.27% of their portfolio. First Trust Lp owns 422,344 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan stated it has 500 shares. 5,500 were reported by Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company (Wy).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&R Capital Mgmt holds 124,429 shares. Goodwin Daniel L invested 0.09% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 59,803 are owned by Rowland And Counsel Adv. Moreover, Element Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.23% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Jolley Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.58% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Comml Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 0.85% or 79,477 shares in its portfolio. De Burlo Gp Inc Inc owns 5,205 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Atlas Browninc stated it has 47,930 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. London Communication Of Virginia, a Virginia-based fund reported 4.95 million shares. Moody Financial Bank Trust Division stated it has 0.63% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Heritage Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Johnson Financial Grp Incorporated Incorporated owns 176,052 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Linscomb And Williams Inc has invested 0.49% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Strategic Svcs holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 138,088 shares. Benin Management Corp owns 13,109 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio.

