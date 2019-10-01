Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Cut Its Holding in Wpx Energy (WPX) by $10.88 Million as Valuation Declined; Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Market Valuation Declined While Evercore Wealth Management Has Lowered Holding

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 71.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 989,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 402,339 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63M, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $10.23. About 10.34M shares traded or 13.83% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1; 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 26/03/2018 – WPX Energy CEO sees crude demand rising despite electric cars

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 60,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 878,492 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.14 million, down from 939,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $27.25. About 2.28 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

More notable recent WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why U.S. Oil Stocks Are Going Ballistic Today – The Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Delivering Alpha 2019: What You Need To Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WPX Energy Inc (WPX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “WPX Energy Commences Tender Offers for Senior Notes due 2022 and 2023 – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “WPX Energy Announces Upsize and Pricing of Senior Notes – Business Wire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold WPX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 384.01 million shares or 2.62% less from 394.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James reported 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Royal Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 260,714 shares. 5.73 million are owned by Fmr Lc. Selz Limited Liability Com invested in 1.40M shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 149,970 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lmr Prns Llp invested in 42,208 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 50,771 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 0.13% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Lc reported 17,178 shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited Company reported 21,664 shares stake. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc reported 418,874 shares stake. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Llc accumulated 12,785 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 478,067 shares. Prudential accumulated 0% or 249,892 shares. 2,700 were accumulated by Phocas Financial Corp.

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.07 per share. WPX’s profit will be $49.92M for 21.31 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Weyerhaeuser: What Happened? Investment-Worthy? – Seeking Alpha” on December 30, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Weyerhaeuser, Western Digital and Air Products & Chemicals – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Weyerhaeuser to Release Third Quarter Results on October 25 – PRNewswire” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We’re Wary Of Buying Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schulhoff & Company holds 22,145 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Trust Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 73,004 shares. Clean Yield Gru reported 800 shares. Mai Capital Mgmt reported 0.24% stake. Sun Life Fincl reported 29,855 shares stake. Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Tx holds 8,065 shares. 86,447 were reported by Brinker Cap Incorporated. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 393,266 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Lc has 0.03% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 19,475 shares. Telos Cap Mgmt holds 9,540 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Co accumulated 0.01% or 28,831 shares. Spc Financial accumulated 60,100 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Rowland Invest Counsel Adv has 171,564 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Foundation Advsr reported 7,935 shares. Whittier Tru has 54,400 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.