Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Cut Its Encana (ECA) Stake by $1.51 Million as Share Value Rose; As Antero Res (AR) Shares Declined, Mountain Lake Investment Management Cut Its Position by $320,000

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 215,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.75 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.19 million, down from 3.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.45. About 19.34 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45M, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.75. About 7.00 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.04 million activity. RADY PAUL M also bought $50,085 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares. The insider WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30 million. 1,000 Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares with value of $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A.. $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P..

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 233.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. AR’s profit will be $12.36M for 29.69 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -89.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability reported 13,416 shares. Prudential Inc invested in 698,817 shares. Axa holds 0% or 53,550 shares. S&Co holds 11,248 shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 63,053 shares. State Street holds 0.01% or 8.45 million shares. Hamilton Lane Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.94% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 842,604 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc holds 1.06 million shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.2% or 113,654 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 1.04M shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 541,192 shares. Fernwood Invest Mgmt Ltd Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,600 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR).

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. ECA’s profit will be $281.80M for 5.56 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $450.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 200,810 shares to 261,700 shares, valued at $29.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 194,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 786,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG).

