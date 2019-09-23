Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Boosted By $27.65 Million Its Marathon Oil (MRO) Stake; Oxford Industries (OXM) Shorts Raised By 11.8%

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) stake by 136.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Caymus Capital Partners Lp acquired 1.98M shares as Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)’s stock declined 14.88%. The Caymus Capital Partners Lp holds 3.43M shares with $48.67M value, up from 1.45 million last quarter. Marathon Oil Corp now has $10.49B valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.05. About 2.78 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C, EST. 14C; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Marathon Oil Outlook To Pos; Ratings Affirmed; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland elected to Marathon Oil Corporation Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Rev $1.73B; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q EPS 42c; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) had an increase of 11.8% in short interest. OXM’s SI was 2.62M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 11.8% from 2.34 million shares previously. With 197,800 avg volume, 13 days are for Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM)’s short sellers to cover OXM’s short positions. The SI to Oxford Industries Inc’s float is 15.96%. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $70.29. About 33,110 shares traded. Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has declined 19.91% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical OXM News: 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees 1Q EPS $1.11-EPS $1.21; 28/03/2018 – Tommy Bahama Owner Oxford Industries Sees Sales, Profit Growth; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC OXM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.28 TO $4.48 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 93C, EST. 91C; 15/05/2018 – Southern Tide Launches Co-Branded Apparel Collection with OCEARCH; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.25; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC – FOR FULL 2018 FISCAL YEAR, EXPECTS NET SALES TO GROW TO BETWEEN $1.12 BLN AND $1.14 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees FY18 EPS $4.28-EPS $4.48; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries 4Q Adj EPS 93c; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.41

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) stake by 154,746 shares to 2.01M valued at $11.39 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG) stake by 2.07 million shares and now owns 2.28 million shares. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Marathon Oil has $23 highest and $1500 lowest target. $19.20’s average target is 47.13% above currents $13.05 stock price. Marathon Oil had 9 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MRO in report on Monday, August 12 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 with “Hold”. The stock of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) earned “Neutral” rating by Atlantic Securities on Thursday, June 13. As per Friday, September 20, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MRO shares while 180 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 645.51 million shares or 1.10% more from 638.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Wellington Gru Llp has invested 0.01% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Moreover, Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Pa has 0.03% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 25,800 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 91,266 shares. Gam Ag has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Aperio Gru Limited Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Csat Advisory LP invested in 3,653 shares. 253,269 were accumulated by Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Co. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 1.65 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northern Trust owns 11.84 million shares. Fruth Investment reported 59,125 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Financial Advantage invested in 99 shares or 0% of the stock. 141,279 are held by Us Bancorporation De. Edgestream Partners Lp holds 331,984 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold Oxford Industries, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 16.24 million shares or 4.45% more from 15.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company stated it has 3,608 shares. Cardinal Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Ct stated it has 487,123 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Northern Trust Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 230,143 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 89,446 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated owns 608 shares. Ftb has invested 0% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Heartland Advsrs invested 0.24% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 0% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 8,705 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Investments Co invested in 12,752 shares or 0% of the stock. Parkside Comml Bank & Tru reported 0% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Us State Bank De owns 15,308 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 175,426 shares.

Oxford Industries, Inc., an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of firm owned brands, and licensed and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.20 billion. The firm offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand. It has a 16.92 P/E ratio. It also provides branded and private label men's apparel, including tailored clothing, casual pants, and sportswear, as well as apparel under licensed brands, such as the Kenneth Cole, Dockers, Geoffrey Beene, Nick Graham, and Andrew Fezza.