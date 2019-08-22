Caymus Capital Partners LP Decreased Pdc Energy (PDCE) Stake as Stock Declined; Saba Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (F) by $20.00 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE) by 57.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 770,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% . The hedge fund held 559,456 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.76M, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $27.06. About 989,501 shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ PDC Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCE); 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 55C; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES BCP RAPTOR’S (EAGLECLAW) OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 12/03/2018 PDC Brands appoints John F. Owen as Chief Financial Officer; 04/05/2018 – PDC Logic Announces Appointment of Steve Allen to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Rev $260.6M; 03/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – PDC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 11/05/2018 – PDC Drill Bits Market Worth 4.54 Billion USD by 2023

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (F) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 2.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 5.00 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.90 million, up from 2.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.03. About 18.14M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 03/05/2018 – LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES – AFFILIATE ACQUIRED LONE STAR FORD FROM SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC; 22/03/2018 – Self-driving car industry confronts trust issues after Uber crash; 08/05/2018 – Leanne Ford Explores the Many Shades of White; 25/05/2018 – Jalopnik: Ford’s Mustang-Inspired ‘Mach 1’ Electric SUV May Not Be Based On The Focus After All; 11/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: Ford will resume production of popular F-series pickup truck on May 18 -Reuters, citing; 24/04/2018 – CPS Energy Invests In Cleaner, Greener Fleet With Plug-In Hybrid Electric Ford F-150s; 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK NAMES BILL FORD, PEGGY JOHNSON, MARK WILSON TO BOARD; 17/04/2018 – WPP Defense of Ford, Mars Briefs Seen Tougher With Sorrell Exit; 05/04/2018 – UK DIESEL SALES FALL 37 PCT IN MARCH – SMMT; 24/04/2018 – FORD SAYS SINGLE CHINA CHANNEL REPLACES JV, DEALER NETWORK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold PDCE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 7.66% less from 70.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shufro Rose Lc owns 13,800 shares. 5,050 were reported by First Hawaiian Bancorporation. Strs Ohio invested 0% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). 2 are held by Cwm Lc. Jump Trading Llc holds 10,243 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability accumulated 3 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank accumulated 3,910 shares. Parkside Finance Natl Bank Tru reported 0% stake. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 1,967 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bancorporation Of Mellon has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Caymus Prns Lp reported 559,456 shares or 5.05% of all its holdings. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.01% or 286,814 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 39,401 shares. Woodstock Corp invested in 16,855 shares.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $450.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 680,600 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $55.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 194,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 786,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $328,000 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $373,000 were bought by Ellis Mark E on Friday, May 10.

More notable recent PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 53% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “PDC Energy Files Investor Presentation Nasdaq:PDCE – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: PDC Energy (PDCE) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PDC Energy (PDCE) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Earnings Season Takeaways For Auto Investors – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Major automakers work out emissions deal in California – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Ford Motor Company vs. BMW AG – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Key Ford Insider Makes Major Purchase of Ford Shares – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ford a single-digit stock again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. LECHLEITER JOHN C bought 10,000 shares worth $95,950. Another trade for 10,200 shares valued at $100,038 was bought by THORNTON JOHN L.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93 billion and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Ny Qlty (MYN) by 399,396 shares to 285,324 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deutsche Bank Ag (NYSE:DB) by 1.82M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,790 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ally Fin Inc stated it has 0.84% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Atlantic Union Commercial Bank, a Virginia-based fund reported 11,838 shares. 4,000 are held by First Quadrant LP Ca. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Lc holds 1,250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ajo Ltd Partnership accumulated 42,127 shares. Mount Vernon Associate Inc Md reported 0.23% stake. Moneta Gp Investment Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Numerixs Invest Tech, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 69,200 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Com has 440,935 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jfs Wealth Limited Com holds 11,428 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP owns 0.17% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 1.44 million shares. Syntal Capital Limited Company stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Moreover, Raymond James And Assoc has 0.03% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 1.89M shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 0.06% or 21.14M shares.