Caymus Capital Partners LP Decreased Occidental Pete (OXY) Holding; Aqua America, Inc. (WTR) Covered By 2 Bulls

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) stake by 31.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 216,100 shares as Occidental Pete Corp (OXY)’s stock declined 17.62%. The Caymus Capital Partners Lp holds 475,005 shares with $31.45M value, down from 691,105 last quarter. Occidental Pete Corp now has $38.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 5.43 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019

Among 2 analysts covering Aqua America (NYSE:WTR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aqua America had 4 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Boenning & Scattergood. The firm has “Buy” rating by Boenning & Scattergood given on Tuesday, February 19. UBS upgraded Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) on Tuesday, March 19 to “Buy” rating. See Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) latest ratings:

15/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America 45.0000

19/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $42 Upgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: Boenning & Scattergood Rating: Buy New Target: $43 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Boenning & Scattergood Rating: Buy New Target: $43 Maintain

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) stake by 194,900 shares to 786,315 valued at $15.18M in 2019Q1. It also upped Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) stake by 200,810 shares and now owns 261,700 shares. Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG) was raised too.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80 million worth of stock. 15,000 shares valued at $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10. Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of stock. Another trade for 4,100 shares valued at $203,401 was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Backus Marcia E.. The insider POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850. Vangolen Glenn M. also bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management holds 75,898 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Iberiabank Corporation holds 28,083 shares. Colony Lc invested in 4,722 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 3,181 shares. Caymus Cap Ltd Partnership reported 475,005 shares. Investors Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv invested in 0.22% or 4,786 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 4,047 shares. Taurus Asset Lc has 0.04% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 3,875 shares. Ipswich Mgmt stated it has 5,418 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Cornercap Investment Counsel invested in 48,383 shares. Duff And Phelps Mngmt Communication reported 8,060 shares stake. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 8,744 shares. Moreover, Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.46% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Shelton Cap Mgmt invested 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 42,438 shares.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. OXY’s profit will be $808.21M for 11.94 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Occidental Petroleum had 15 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $5200 target. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Friday, February 15 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 22 report. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was downgraded by Mizuho. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Monday, April 29 to “Hold”.

The stock increased 1.32% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 737,748 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 13.69% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct; 30/04/2018 – Aqua Amer Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Daniel Schuller To Succeed Smeltzer as CFO; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M