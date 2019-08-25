Caymus Capital Partners LP Decreased Its Holding in Marathon Oil (MRO) by $39.62 Million as Share Value Declined; As Mercadolibre (MELI) Market Value Rose, Generation Investment Management Llp Decreased Position

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 21.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp sold 239,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 857,209 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $435.23M, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $21.22 during the last trading session, reaching $598.18. About 365,878 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 63.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 2.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The hedge fund held 1.45M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23M, down from 3.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.16% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 13.91M shares traded or 26.58% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRO); 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Total CEO says Libya raised no objections over Waha deal; 03/05/2018 – LIBYA’S NOC WITHHOLDING TOTAL’S SHARE OF WAHA CRUDE CARGOES AS DISPUTE OVER ITS DEAL WITH MARATHON CONTINUES; 25/04/2018 – Total says Libya’s NOC knew of plans to buy Marathon’s business; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q EPS 42c; 30/04/2018 – Marathon to Become Biggest U.S. Refiner After Buying Andeavor (Video); 30/04/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Express Scripts, Buys More Marathon Oil; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO TILLMAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $16

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited invested in 0.01% or 53,296 shares. Ftb Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 8,296 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.17% or 125,797 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Ltd Llc reported 150,070 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management holds 0.02% or 58,279 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd has invested 0.01% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 28,424 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel holds 0.23% or 139,050 shares. Wedge Management L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 0.19% or 989,657 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.49M shares. 744,427 were accumulated by Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp. Corecommodity Limited Company owns 26,770 shares. Aspen Investment Management has 0.15% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 13,145 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). 20 are owned by Alphamark Advsrs.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99M and $450.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 680,600 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $55.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 200,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.22% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Baillie Gifford Co reported 2.71% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Lc reported 1.66% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Mackay Shields holds 0.19% or 20.35 million shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 4,167 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 9,188 were reported by Allen Invest Management Lc. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0.86% or 153,453 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark accumulated 174 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.27% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Crosslink Capital holds 58,970 shares. First Personal Services accumulated 0% or 15 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) holds 0.02% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 490 shares. Moreover, American Intll Grp has 0.01% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 3,316 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.03% or 1.48 million shares.

