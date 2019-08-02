Caymus Capital Partners LP Cut Position in Oasis Pete New (OAS) as Share Price Declined; Partners Group Holding Ag Has Trimmed Its Holding in American Water Works Co (AWK) as Shares Rose

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) by 10.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 41,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 354,493 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.96 million, down from 395,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in American Water Works Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $117.02. About 1.64 million shares traded or 84.50% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 20/04/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c Vs. 41.5c; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER BOOSTS DIV TO 45.5C/SHR FROM 41.5C, EST. 45.5C; 30/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: West Virginia American Water seeks rate increase; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – INCREASE IN SIZE OF AWCC’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM TO MAXIMUM OF $2.1 BLN COMMERCIAL PAPER NOTES OUTSTANDING AT ANY ONE TIME; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water to Implement Provisional Rates as the Company’s Rate Request is Being Reviewed; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement To Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 02/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Announces Agreement To Acquire Sadsbury Township’s Wastewater System; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $92 FROM $87; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water to Implement Provisional Rates as the Company’s Rate Request is Being Reviewed; 20/04/2018 – New Jersey American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 587,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 2.16M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.05 million, down from 2.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 12.94% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $4.24. About 14.70 million shares traded or 33.67% up from the average. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 21/03/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM IN AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter; 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.1% of Oasis Petroleum; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 09/03/2018 Oasis Midstream Partners Announces 2017 K-1 Availability

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Mgmt Llc holds 1.94% or 368,355 shares. Paradigm Asset has 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Bartlett Co reported 900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Horizon Invs Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 13,923 shares. Livingston Gp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 5,453 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 10,139 shares. Williams Jones And Assocs Limited Liability Corporation owns 19,673 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Patten Group Incorporated Incorporated reported 4,610 shares. Braun Stacey Associates owns 0.45% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 64,639 shares. Moreover, Telos Cap Mngmt has 0.06% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Moreover, Asset Mgmt One Co Limited has 0.1% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 173,732 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Company has invested 4.33% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 7,616 shares. Tower Bridge holds 2,700 shares.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $450.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 194,900 shares to 786,315 shares, valued at $15.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG) by 841,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation has 35.00M shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Com has 14.27 million shares. Aqr Management Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Waddell & Reed Fincl accumulated 1.41M shares. Magnetar Limited Liability Company owns 125,128 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Cibc Asset Management holds 0% or 11,592 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0% or 48,500 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 105,447 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 67,293 shares. Parametric Lc stated it has 826,217 shares. Sg Americas Llc owns 640,499 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd invested in 143,692 shares. Profund Limited Company invested 0.01% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.02% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS).

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 70.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.1 per share. OAS’s profit will be $9.66M for 35.33 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -250.00% EPS growth.