Caymus Capital Partners LP Cut Marathon Oil (MRO) Position as Stock Value Declined; Equitec Specialists Decreased Position in American Intl Group (Call) (AIG) as Market Value Rose

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 63.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 2.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.77% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.45 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23 million, down from 3.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.69. About 4.23M shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 27.96% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q EPS 42c; 03/05/2018 – Marathon CEO Doesn’t Expect Regulatory Issues With Andeavor Deal (Video); 30/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Presenting at Conference May 14; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland elected to Marathon Oil Corporation Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $16; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland Elected to Marathon Oil Corp Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Corporation Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 03/05/2018 – LIBYA’S NOC WITHHOLDING TOTAL’S SHARE OF WAHA CRUDE CARGOES AS DISPUTE OVER ITS DEAL WITH MARATHON CONTINUES

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (Call) (AIG) by 50.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 10,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 20,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.58. About 1.46 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – AIG – VIDOVICH IS JOINING AIG FROM XL CATLIN; 29/05/2018 – AIG EUROPE A2 INS. RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXTENDS LOSSES IN REGULAR SESSION, LAST DOWN 8.7 PCT ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST ONE-DAY PCT DROP SINCE FEB 2017; 27/03/2018 – AIG Last Year Gave $67.3 Million in Compensation to Its CEOs; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 20/04/2018 – AIG to Redeem 8.000% and 8.625% Junior Subordinated Debentures Due 2038; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 24/05/2018 – AIG NAMES LISA SUN AS CEO OF AIG INSURANCE CO. CHINA; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Operating Income $963M; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorizes Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg

Analysts await Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.15 per share. MRO’s profit will be $146.09M for 19.01 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Oil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa holds 0.04% or 25,672 shares. Carroll Fincl stated it has 287 shares. Lpl Finance Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 109,748 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp reported 593,173 shares. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Field And Main Financial Bank reported 100 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 0% or 1,148 shares. The Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) has invested 0.07% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). First Manhattan owns 19,766 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 753,300 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers has invested 0.04% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 0.05% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus invested 0.03% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). 15,626 are held by Rodgers Brothers. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Company accumulated 6.19 million shares.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $450.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 208,900 shares to 953,559 shares, valued at $11.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 194,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 786,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $981.29 million for 11.87 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

