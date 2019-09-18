Caymus Capital Partners LP Cut Its Northern Oil & Gas Nev (NOG) Position; MDXHEALTH SA ORDINARY SHARES BELGIUM (MXDHF) Shorts Raised By 302.91%

MDXHEALTH SA ORDINARY SHARES BELGIUM (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) had an increase of 302.91% in short interest. MXDHF’s SI was 110,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 302.91% from 27,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1108 days are for MDXHEALTH SA ORDINARY SHARES BELGIUM (OTCMKTS:MXDHF)’s short sellers to cover MXDHF’s short positions. It closed at $1.41 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG) stake by 47.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 2.07M shares as Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG)’s stock declined 34.68%. The Caymus Capital Partners Lp holds 2.28M shares with $4.39M value, down from 4.34M last quarter. Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev now has $727.94M valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.99. About 762,980 shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has declined 52.63% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 19/03/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – EXPECTING 2018 AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION TO INCREASE BY 18% TO 22% OVER 2017; 06/04/2018 – Northern Oil Prices 58.7M Shrs at $1.50/Shr; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL SEES FY AVG DAILY OUTPUT UP 26%-30%, SAW 18%-22%; 18/05/2018 – Northern Oil & Gas Completed Previously Disclosed Exchange Agreement With TRT; 19/03/2018 – NOG SEES 1Q AVG DAILY PRODUCTION INCREASING BY 5%-6% VS 4Q ’17; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Names Michael Reger CE; 26/04/2018 – Northern Oil Sees Deal Closing in Approximately 40 Day; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Names Brandon Elliott President, Oper Chie; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS 1Q ADJ EPS 17C, EST. 12C; 29/05/2018 – S&P REVISES NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘SD’

Analysts await Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOG’s profit will be $43.90M for 4.15 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

