Caymus Capital Partners LP Cut Encana (ECA) Stake By $15.36 Million; State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Trimmed Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stake

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased Encana Corp (ECA) stake by 81.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 3.07 million shares as Encana Corp (ECA)’s stock declined 31.69%. The Caymus Capital Partners Lp holds 681,732 shares with $3.50M value, down from 3.75 million last quarter. Encana Corp now has $5.78B valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.44. About 18.82 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) stake by 16.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 186,200 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 973,831 shares with $52.49M value, down from 1.16M last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc now has $79.93B valuation. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $55.98. About 4.61 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’

Among 4 analysts covering Encana (NYSE:ECA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Encana has $900 highest and $400 lowest target. $6.13’s average target is 38.06% above currents $4.44 stock price. Encana had 7 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 23 by Citigroup.

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ECA’s profit will be $208.36 million for 6.94 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has 567,174 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Communications owns 33,222 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 582,958 shares. Wg Shaheen And Assocs Dba Whitney And owns 120,685 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 50 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corp, Japan-based fund reported 1.22 million shares. Cap Ca stated it has 199,329 shares. Btr Mngmt reported 9,825 shares. Covington Invest Advsr has 69,553 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. The New York-based M&R has invested 0.3% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 0.05% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 2,882 shares. Farmers Comml Bank reported 17,800 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora, Illinois-based fund reported 6,159 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldgs Limited accumulated 2,330 shares. Orleans Capital Mgmt La holds 0.96% or 23,740 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mondelez International has $6200 highest and $6100 lowest target. $61.67’s average target is 10.16% above currents $55.98 stock price. Mondelez International had 5 analyst reports since June 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $6200 target. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 31. The stock of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Credit Suisse.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $885.28 million for 22.57 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) stake by 49,400 shares to 93,200 valued at $9.54M in 2019Q2. It also upped Madden Steven Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO) stake by 20,600 shares and now owns 480,400 shares. Versum Matls Inc was raised too.