Caymus Capital Partners LP Cut By $10.50 Million Its Pdc Energy (PDCE) Stake; Suvretta Capital Management Boosted By $41.69 Million Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA) Holding

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE) stake by 52.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 291,744 shares as Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE)’s stock declined 31.09%. The Caymus Capital Partners Lp holds 267,712 shares with $9.65M value, down from 559,456 last quarter. Pdc Energy Inc now has $1.92B valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $30.12. About 315,599 shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ PDC Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCE); 12/03/2018 PDC Brands appoints John F. Owen as Chief Financial Officer; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT OF $2.5 BLN; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 21, 2013; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 8.9 MMBOE; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 11/05/2018 – PDC Drill Bits Market Worth 4.54 Billion USD by 2023; 12/03/2018 – PDC Brands Appoints John F. Owen as Chief Fincl Officer; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF FACILITY FROM MAY 21, 2020 TO MAY 23, 2023; 24/05/2018 – $4.5 Billion PDC Drill Bits Market by Type, Size of PDC Cutter, Number of Blades and Region – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) stake by 62.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Suvretta Capital Management Llc acquired 246,682 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Suvretta Capital Management Llc holds 640,000 shares with $108.45M value, up from 393,318 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) now has $454.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.42% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $174.46. About 5.92M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DUE TO INCREASED MARKETING EXPENSES; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ASSETS FROM ALIBABA UNIT FOR HK$10.6B; 12/03/2018 – IKANG: PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG, ALIBABA FOR $20/ADS; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 29/05/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – BOYU CAPITAL FUND lll TO JOIN AFFILIATES OF YUNFENG CAPITAL, ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING AS SPONSOR, PROVIDE EQUITY FINANCING FOR DEALS; 27/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser, Alibaba’s top dealmaker in Silicon Valley, quietly left the Chinese giant recently; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Alibaba at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 13/05/2018 – E INK HOLDINGS TEAMS UP WITH BOE TECH TO SUPPLY TO ALIBABA: EDN; 03/04/2018 – Paytm Mall grabs $2bn valuation with new Softbank/Alibaba investment; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold PDCE shares while 49 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 64.71 million shares or 0.06% less from 64.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.03% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). 7,107 are held by Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Company. 3,675 were accumulated by First Interstate Financial Bank. Credit Suisse Ag reported 572,296 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Comerica Natl Bank holds 0.02% or 103,495 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 397 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 22,701 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md accumulated 0% or 826,052 shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 20 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 4.91 million shares. Proshare Advsr stated it has 12,650 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us invested in 339,308 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Prudential Inc accumulated 106,802 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 9,045 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. PDCE’s profit will be $26.76M for 17.93 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by PDC Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

Since April 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $350,500 activity. Ellis Mark E also bought $373,000 worth of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) on Friday, May 10. $22,500 worth of stock was sold by Lauck Lance on Friday, April 12.

Among 7 analysts covering PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PDC Energy has $53 highest and $4200 lowest target. $49.25’s average target is 63.51% above currents $30.12 stock price. PDC Energy had 14 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Tuesday, August 27. SunTrust maintained PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) rating on Tuesday, August 27. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $5000 target. On Tuesday, September 10 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, August 12 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, August 27 by Imperial Capital.

