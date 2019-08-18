Caymus Capital Partners LP Boosted Parsley Energy (PE) Position by $3.70 Million as Share Value Declined; Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Decreased United Rentals (URI) Position by $336,984

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in United Rentals (URI) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 2,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 381,768 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.62 million, down from 384,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in United Rentals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $107.99. About 1.55M shares traded or 14.11% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 32.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 194,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 786,315 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.18 million, up from 591,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05B market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $15.95. About 4.45M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99M and $450.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 216,100 shares to 475,005 shares, valued at $31.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 2.48M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45M shares, and cut its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First State Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 589,822 shares. 54,304 were accumulated by Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Blackrock owns 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 13.19M shares. Key Gp Holdings (Cayman) holds 6.09M shares. Fund owns 0.02% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 165,918 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 1.24 million shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 418,398 shares. Essex Invest Mngmt Co Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 2,200 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 981,488 shares. 224,900 were accumulated by Korea Inv. Ls Advsr Llc has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.92M for 4.70 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Et Al holds 0.03% or 30,570 shares in its portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,941 shares. 1,950 are owned by Da Davidson & Company. Numerixs Investment Technologies holds 0.23% or 15,412 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Retail Bank & has invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Arcadia Mgmt Mi holds 1.46% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 44,067 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Tennessee-based fund reported 12,677 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited holds 28,007 shares. Blair William And Il stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Comerica Savings Bank has 0.02% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 15,402 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 832,537 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 146,407 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Adage Cap Ptnrs Gru Ltd owns 0.07% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 251,679 shares. Moreover, Qs Invsts Lc has 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 2,218 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 3,595 shares.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Estee Lauder Co (NYSE:EL) by 118,417 shares to 712,349 shares, valued at $117.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Cos (NYSE:TRV) by 2,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings.

