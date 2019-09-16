Caxton Trimmed Holding in Mei Pharma (MEIP) as Shares Declined; Paradice Investment Management Increased Its Enpro Inds (NPO) Stake by $4.76 Million as Share Value Declined

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NPO) by 10.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 75,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.42% . The institutional investor held 764,465 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.80 million, up from 688,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Enpro Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $69.82. About 144,117 shares traded or 15.01% up from the average. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 4.62% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – EnPro 1Q EPS 58c; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO); 21/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference May 24; 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (MEIP) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp sold 1.36 million shares as the company’s stock declined 45.86% . The institutional investor held 2.10 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25 million, down from 3.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Mei Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2. About 265,961 shares traded. MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has declined 53.68% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MEIP News: 30/05/2018 – Helsinn Group and MEI Pharma Announce Upcoming Presentation at ASCO 2018 on the design of the Phase lll PRIMULA study of Pracinostat in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in adult patients unfit f; 14/05/2018 – Targeting the tricky P13K pathway in cancer, MEI gets $75M to push program through registration study $MEIP @BrittanyMeiling; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma and Helsinn Group Announce Successful Interim Analysis of Pracinostat/Azacitidine Phase 2 Combination Study in Higher Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Patients; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA – 10% RATE CONSISTENT WITH ESTABLISHED DISCONTINUATION RATE FOR AZACITIDINE GIVEN AS MONOTHERAPY, MEETS THRESHOLD TO CONTINUE ENROLLMENT; 25/05/2018 – CAXTON CORPORATION REPORTS 9.1 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN MEI PHARMA INC AS OF MAY 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – HELSINN GROUP AND MEI PHARMA ANNOUNCE UPCOMING PRESENTATION AT ASCO 2018 ON THE DESIGN OF THE PHASE lll PRIMULA STUDY OF PRACINOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH AZACITIDINE FOR THE TREATMENT OF ACUTE MYELOI…; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – STUDY DESIGN IS BEING AMENDED BY SUBSTITUTING STAGE 2 WITH AN EXPANDED OPEN-LABEL PORTION OF STUDY TO OBTAIN DATA; 09/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – BELIEVES ITS CASH POSITION WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO THROUGH FIRST HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 23/05/2018 – Growth Equity Opportunities Fund V, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In MEI Pharma; 30/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Analysts await MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.22 EPS, down 57.14% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by MEI Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,000.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: EC Nod For Bristol-Myers Squibb, Kyowa Kirin’s Parkinson’s Add-On Therapy Approved – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MEI Pharma: Time To Reload At Key Support Level – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: ASCO Presentations In The Spotlight – Yahoo Finance” on May 26, 2019. More interesting news about MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Stands By Zolgensma, GW Pharma Q2 Propelled By Epidiolex Sales, Ionis-Akcea Clinical Readout – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MEI Pharma Presents Clinical Results for ME-344 in Combination with Bevacizumab in Early HER2 Negative Breast Cancer Patients at the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $108,666 activity. Gulfo Adele M. bought $4,981 worth of stock or 75 shares.

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02 million and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itt Inc by 224,862 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $91.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (NASDAQ:HSII) by 145,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,851 shares, and cut its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).