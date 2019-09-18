Caxton Stake in Mei Pharma (MEIP) Has Lowered as Market Value Declined; Legal & General Group Plc Has Trimmed Its Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Holding by $330,260; Stock Rose

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (MEIP) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp sold 1.36M shares as the company’s stock declined 45.86% . The institutional investor held 2.10M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25 million, down from 3.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Mei Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.02% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.91. About 75,110 shares traded. MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has declined 53.68% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MEIP News: 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma and Helsinn Group Announce Successful Interim Analysis of Pracinostat/Azacitidine Phase 2 Combination Study in Higher Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Patients; 20/04/2018 DJ MEI Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MEIP); 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma and Helsinn Group Announce Successful Interim Analysis of Pracinostat/Azacitidine Phase 2 Combination Study in Highe; 14/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Announces $75M Private Placement; 14/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – COMPANY WILL ISSUE 33 MLN UNITS AT A PRICE OF ABOUT $2.273 PER UNIT; 30/05/2018 – HELSINN GROUP AND MEI PHARMA ANNOUNCE UPCOMING PRESENTATION AT ASCO 2018 ON THE DESIGN OF THE PHASE lll PRIMULA STUDY OF PRACINOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH AZACITIDINE FOR THE TREATMENT OF ACUTE MYELOI…; 14/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Announces $75 Million Private Placement; 14/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND CONTINUED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF MEI-401; 16/05/2018 – MEI Pharma to Present Clinical Data at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – DATA READOUTS IN THREE PROGRAMS EXPECTED IN SECOND CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc sold 2,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 296,452 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.54M, down from 298,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $130.45. About 188,370 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference

Analysts await MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, down 57.14% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by MEI Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,000.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: EC Nod For Bristol-Myers Squibb, Kyowa Kirin’s Parkinson’s Add-On Therapy Approved – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MEI Pharma: Time To Reload At Key Support Level – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MEI Pharma Presents Clinical Results for ME-344 in Combination with Bevacizumab in Early HER2 Negative Breast Cancer Patients at the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting – PRNewswire” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Stands By Zolgensma, GW Pharma Q2 Propelled By Epidiolex Sales, Ionis-Akcea Clinical Readout – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: ASCO Presentations Pick Up The Pace – Benzinga” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $185.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 282,890 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $151.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transportadora De Gas Sur (NYSE:TGS) by 146,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 253,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT).

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Excited About Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s (NYSE:ADS) 43% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “JPMorgan mulling sale of $1 billion AARP credit card portfolio – New York Business Journal” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Social Ads Not the Only Risk to HEXO Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.