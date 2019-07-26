Caxton Stake in Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Raised by $5.07 Million as Share Price Rose; Trust Co Of Vermont Holding in Honeywell Intl (HON) Has Boosted by $427,864 as Stock Rose

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.38. About 4,381 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 28.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31

Trust Co Of Vermont increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont bought 2,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,356 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.50 million, up from 69,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.61. About 1.53 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q NET INCOME 583.7M RUPEES; 30/04/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Honeywell; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ALSO ENTERED INTO A $4.0 BILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; BOOSTS FORECAST; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Caxton Corp, which manages about $107.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 171,682 shares to 856,673 shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Ltd reported 763,822 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. 31,240 are held by Sandler Cap Mgmt. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.42% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 443,082 shares. Df Dent Company accumulated 21,332 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt holds 0.04% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 2,797 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company owns 0.52% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 99,276 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.63% or 18,186 shares. First Republic Investment Management stated it has 0.52% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd reported 0.11% stake. B T Capital Dba Alpha Capital holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 28,115 shares. Horizon Investments reported 0.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). M&R Capital Mngmt holds 8,324 shares. Lafayette Invests owns 2,172 shares. John G Ullman Assoc Incorporated reported 49,002 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. 42,805 were accumulated by Bragg Financial.

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,299 shares to 202,337 shares, valued at $16.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,861 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

