Caxton Stake in Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Has Raised as Valuation Rose; As Expeditors Intl Wash Com (EXPD) Shares Declined, Sawgrass Asset Management Lifted Holding by $1.53 Million

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 38,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 838,840 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.03 million, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.85. About 19,466 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Com (EXPD) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 20,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 477,800 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.25 million, up from 457,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $70.92. About 325,581 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold EXPD shares while 180 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 150.78 million shares or 1.40% less from 152.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jnba Advsrs reported 91 shares. Old Commercial Bank In holds 0.01% or 2,993 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of Mellon invested in 2.63 million shares. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 955,306 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). 9.50 million were accumulated by State Street. Peoples Ser Corp holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 23,270 shares. Cypress Grp Inc reported 4,495 shares. Counsel Inc accumulated 10,518 shares. Twin Cap Mgmt owns 75,090 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Aperio Group Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Asset Mgmt One Ltd owns 91,152 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Research has 8,150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc Com (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 24,250 shares to 21,600 shares, valued at $742,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Envestnet Inc Com (NYSE:ENV) by 13,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,045 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (NYSE:MMC).

Caxton Corp, which manages about $88.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 1.36 million shares to 2.10 million shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.