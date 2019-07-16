Caxton Raised Its Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Holding by $5.07 Million; As National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Valuation Declined, Harris Associates LP Raised Stake by $5.32 Million

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 0.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 204,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 23.03 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $613.39M, up from 22.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $21.35. About 3.72 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 39.82% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q ADJ. EBITDA ABOUT $160M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Also Cites Customer-Delayed Deliveries of Equipment; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Rev $1.8B, Below Prior Views; 27/04/2018 – NOV: OFFSHORE COMPLETION, PRODUCTION GEAR REMAIN CHALLENGED; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss $68M; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.24. About 31,638 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 28.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE

Caxton Corp, which manages about $107.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 171,682 shares to 856,673 shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 960,415 shares to 9.87M shares, valued at $497.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) by 4.85M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested 0.02% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 0.02% or 178,542 shares. Gulf Intll Bancshares (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.04% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Ruffer Llp reported 7.02 million shares or 4.8% of all its holdings. Reliance Of Delaware holds 0.1% or 23,391 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has 0.01% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Duncker Streett Com has 0% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Aviva Public Limited Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). 146,804 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 0.04% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Hanson And Doremus Inv Mgmt reported 12,247 shares. Gideon Cap Advsr invested in 0.11% or 11,677 shares. 43,490 were accumulated by Centurylink Invest Mngmt. Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 102,850 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 25,593 shares.