Caxton Position in Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Increased as Stock Rose; As Intel (INTC) Market Valuation Declined, Gibraltar Capital Management Boosted by $1.31 Million Its Stake

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc bought 24,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 138,719 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45M, up from 114,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $48.21. About 14.99M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 14/03/2018 – The Linux Foundation Welcomes Sound Open Firmware Project; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – EXPECTING 2018 REVENUE OF $67.5 BILLION, UP $2.5 BILLION FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR SERVERS AND DATACENTERS; 26/04/2018 – Intel CEO Brian Krzanich dismissed investor concerns that functionality issues were causing 10-nanometer production delays; 14/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 12/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: House Intel ends Trump-Russia probe, says no evidence of collusion; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Production; 18/04/2018 – Intel is ditching its wearables effort; 19/03/2018 – INTEL ELECTS RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY TO BOARD

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.33. About 20,115 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc, which manages about $250.37M and $99.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 42,790 shares to 78,894 shares, valued at $3.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 33,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,135 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kings Point Capital Management reported 1.72% stake. Sky Inv Group Limited Com owns 1.79% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 90,658 shares. Kidder Stephen W has invested 2.76% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Martin Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.09% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Quantum Cap Mgmt accumulated 28,883 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Mgmt holds 2,303 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W Assoc Ca invested in 8,755 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset Management has 0.11% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 11,043 shares. Bath Savings reported 0.28% stake. Signature And Investment Advisors Lc invested in 0.02% or 3,506 shares. Private Asset Management has invested 3.29% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Gyroscope Capital Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp reported 170,173 shares. Rnc Cap owns 893,013 shares or 3.34% of their US portfolio. Fulton National Bank Na stated it has 0.34% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). John G Ullman Assoc holds 311,003 shares or 3.02% of its portfolio.

