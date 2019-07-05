Caxton Maintains Stake in Alcentra Cap (ABDC); As Interpublic Group Of Companies (IPG) Share Value Declined, Churchill Management Increased Stake by $451,647

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Interpublic Group Of Companies (IPG) by 6.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 21,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 347,697 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, up from 326,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Interpublic Group Of Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 657,889 shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has declined 6.77% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 02/05/2018 – Interpublic Group: .@303MullenLowe partners with Perth Children’s Hospital on a “Big News For Kids”; 22/04/2018 – DJ Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPG); 05/04/2018 – Lee Anderson-Brooke Joins Weber Shandwick to Lead Technology & Corporate Across West Coast Operations; 04/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COS. TO ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK; 05/03/2018 34% of Generation Z Social Media Users Have Quit Social Media Entirely; 29/03/2018 – Interpublic: Huge Co-Founder Aaron Shapiro Leaving Agency in May; 29/03/2018 – IPG SAYS AARON SHAPIRO DEPARTS FOR NEW VENTURE; 04/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COS. TO BBB+ FROM BBB BY FITCH; 23/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Launches CultureShift to Help Companies Build & Define Corporate Cultures in Times of Change; 27/04/2018 – Ad firm lnterpublic’s revenue rises 5 pct

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.4. About 11,514 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 28.55% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $399,976 activity. Another trade for 8,650 shares valued at $199,988 was made by THOMAS DAVID M on Tuesday, April 30.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 772 shares to 9,633 shares, valued at $17.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Svcs Inc Com (NYSE:RSG) by 21,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,031 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (NYSE:WM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold IPG shares while 133 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 375.50 million shares or 1.16% less from 379.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 2,684 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 96,868 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 9,230 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 91,004 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management reported 2.41 million shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 38,498 shares. Pnc Grp owns 150,199 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation holds 12,850 shares. 17,307 were reported by Nordea Investment Ab. Meiji Yasuda Life Co, a Japan-based fund reported 20,564 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 559,680 shares. Telos Cap Management owns 85,244 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Central Bancorp And owns 357 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 155 shares. Cipher Capital LP stated it has 0.6% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Caxton Corp, which manages about $107.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 171,682 shares to 856,673 shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.