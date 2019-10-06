Caxton Maintains Stake in Alcentra Cap (ABDC); As Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Share Price Declined, Windsor Capital Management Trimmed by $479,205 Its Position

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 38,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 838,840 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.03M, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.86. About 37,239 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs

Windsor Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 67.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windsor Capital Management Llc sold 10,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 5,062 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229,000, down from 15,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windsor Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 9.96M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 23/03/2018 – lpsen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the First-Line Treatment of Adults with Intermediate- or Poor- Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 15/04/2018 – 5.1 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 47KM SW OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 18/05/2018 – 5.1 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 166KM S OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 26/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/26/2018, 8:00 PM; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 03/04/2018 – NEKTAR: PACT W/ BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB NOW EFFECTIVE; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients

Caxton Corp, which manages about $88.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 1.36M shares to 2.10 million shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Alcentra Capital Corporation Provides Update on Portfolio Developments and Share Repurchase Activity – PRNewswire” on January 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stillwell Value Partners II Takes 7.2% Stake In Alcentra Capital – Nasdaq” published on December 29, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alcentra Capital (ABDC) CEO, Suhail Shaikh on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Regulatory Issues Sink The Fidelity National Financial And Stewart Information Services Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MAMS, CBM, ABDC, and NCI SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.71B for 12.08 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Windsor Capital Management Llc, which manages about $493.80 million and $217.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Short Income Etf by 9,910 shares to 58,543 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 14,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Mid Cap Etf (RSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin accumulated 15.36 million shares. Mastrapasqua Asset reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Chilton Invest Lc has 6,157 shares. Camarda Financial Ltd Co stated it has 21,261 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Excalibur Mgmt Corp stated it has 17,181 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. White Pine Lc stated it has 18,558 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Old Republic invested in 811,000 shares. Bp Pcl invested 0.27% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Kings Point Capital holds 0.04% or 4,605 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs reported 0.07% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Marietta Inv Lc holds 0.15% or 10,300 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Invest Management holds 25,266 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar has invested 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). State Street invested in 0.23% or 68.86 million shares. 5,910 are owned by Private Wealth Ltd.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bristol-Myers’ Opdivo shows sustained survival benefit in NSCLC – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “As Buyout Fever Grows, Alexion, Amarion and BioMarin Are Potential Targets – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Big Biotech Stocks to Watch – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Risk-Takers Have a Reasonable Shot with BMY Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 09, 2019.