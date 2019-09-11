Caxton Lowered Cm Fin (CMFN) Holding by $1.20 Million as Share Value Rose; Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Increased Its Intelsat S A (I) Holding by $6.86 Million

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.07B market cap company. The stock increased 5.49% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $22.11. About 1.69M shares traded or 10.61% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (CMFN) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp sold 171,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 856,673 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Cm Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.03. About 21,852 shares traded. CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) has declined 16.48% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical CMFN News: 08/05/2018 – CM Finance 3Q Net Investment Income 27 Cents/Share; 19/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S CREMER SAYS CM HOSPITALAR HAS NOT YET DEFINED PRICE OR CONDITIONS OF THE OFFER- FILING; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 26/04/2018 – LANSON BCC SA LAN.PA : ESN/CM-CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO REDUCE FROM SELL; 16/04/2018 – #Biotech Busy week ahead! $RARE PDUFA $RIGL PDUFA $GWPH AdCom $INCY $LLY AdCom BD Earnings $JNJ $NVS #AACR18 $BMY CM-227 vs $MRK KN-189 $DVAX & Checkmate TLR9 Poseida BCMA CAR-T; 08/03/2018 – Church Mutual Announces Leadership Promotion at CM Regent; 22/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Changes to monthly PPV lengths, CM Punk lawsuit on hold; 24/05/2018 – The Print: CBI officer probing Nirav Modi case repatriated to Tripura cadre on CM’s request; 25/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expands CM Hurricane 360° Hand Chain Hoist Offering; 15/03/2018 – CM Truck Beds Introduces Key Additions to Product Lineup During NTEA Show

