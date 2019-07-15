Caxton Lifted Stake in Alcentra Cap (ABDC) by $5.07 Million as Stock Rose; As Metlife (MET) Valuation Rose, Comerica Bank Has Upped by $1.50 Million Its Stake

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank bought 34,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 251,562 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.28 million, up from 217,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $50.47. About 968,859 shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief leaves after reserves debacle; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: WrestleMania is coming back to MetLife Stadium; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of Two Subsidiaries; 22/03/2018 – MetLife Forms Strategic Alliance with EY to Deliver Workplace Financial Wellness Solution; 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtim; 30/05/2018 – Local Economic Outlook Pushes Small Business Optimism to Record High; 22/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – ON TRACK TO RETURN APPROXIMATELY $5 BLN OF CAPITAL TO CO’S SHAREHOLDERS IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Driven by Favorable Underwriting, Volume Growth, Effects of Tax Reform; 03/05/2018 – Christine Angino, Formerly of MetLife, Joins ALTO Real Estate Funds as Vice President of Acquisitions

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.27M market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.33. About 11,969 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 28.55% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs

Caxton Corp, which manages about $107.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 171,682 shares to 856,673 shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Assessing Dividend Coverage For The High-Yield BDC Sector: Part 2 – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alcentra Capital: Selling Stock Or Selling Out? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 18, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Potentially Oversold Best Of Breed BDC: Initiating Coverage – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2018. More interesting news about Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 High-Yield BDCs With Excellent Dividend Coverage – Investorplace.com” published on April 17, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alcentra Capital (ABDC) CEO, Suhail Shaikh on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Big U.K. investor dumps Exxon over climate change – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Slack reference price set at $26 per share: NYSE – CNBC” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Have a Gander at My Perfect 10 Portfolio – GuruFocus.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Metlife Inc (MET) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 10,155 shares to 31,346 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Japan Etf by 87,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 597,019 shares, and cut its stake in Dbx Etf Tr Eafe Currency (DBEF).