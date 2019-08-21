Caxton Lifted Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Position by $5.07 Million; Caterpillar Tractor (CAT) Market Value Declined While Paradigm Asset Management Co Has Boosted Stake

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Tractor (CAT) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 50 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.75M, up from 450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Tractor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $118.24. About 1.58 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – VOTED TO MAINTAIN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.78 PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – Cramer anticipates the results of quarterly reports from Alphabet, Caterpillar and more; 06/03/2018 – HIGHER COSTS COULD SHOW UP 1-2 QTRS AFTER TARIFFS: CATERPILLAR; 06/03/2018 – TARIFFS `PUT SOME MORE PRESSURE ON MATERIAL COSTS’: CATERPILLAR; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS WILL CLOSE FACILITIES IN TEXAS, PANAMA, ALSO CONTEMPLATING CLOSURE OF ENGINE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN ILLINOIS; 11/05/2018 – U.S. April Caterpillar Dealer Reported Machine Sales (Table); 03/05/2018 – Caterpillar Announces New Industrial Power Systems Vice President; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NOT SEEING PRICING ENVIRONMENT IMPROVING FOR MINING EQUIP; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Just Gave Huge Vote of Confidence in Global Economy; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference on March 14; Webcast Available

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.86. About 26,650 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 4.19 million shares. The California-based Grassi has invested 1.3% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 1,722 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Ohio-based Sequoia Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Stratos Wealth Partners Limited stated it has 31,130 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 0.18% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Twin Tree Management Lp holds 19,411 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Veritable Lp has 26,459 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 200 are owned by Loeb Partners. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 0.01% or 400 shares. Steinberg Asset Mgmt reported 2,960 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 278 shares. Moreover, National Registered Invest Advisor Inc has 0.3% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 3,955 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 91,873 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins owns 14,617 shares.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp. (NYSE:ALL) by 1,250 shares to 700 shares, valued at $65.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Cl C by 50 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,220 shares, and cut its stake in Prestige Brands Holdings (NYSE:PBH).

Caxton Corp, which manages about $107.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 171,682 shares to 856,673 shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

