Caxton Increases Position in Alcentra Cap (ABDC); Regal Investment Advisors Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) Upped by $465,280 as Stock Price Declined

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.49 million market cap company. It closed at $8.97 lastly. It is down 41.88% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,816 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 95,120 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.67M, up from 89,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 7.12M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – Protocols: AbbVie advances its two star pipeline therapies, filing BLA for risankizumab and posting promising data for upadacitinib $ABBV; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 31/05/2018 – ABBVIE TO PRESENT NEW DATA FROM SEVERAL INVESTIGATIONAL STUDIES; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheum; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Safety Data in the TRINITY Study Were Consistent With Previously Reported Studies of Rova-T; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Clinically-meaningful Improvement in Patients Receiving Imfinzi Compared to Placebo; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS: STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC W/ IMFINZI ON HOLD

Caxton Corp, which manages about $107.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 171,682 shares to 856,673 shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORPORATION SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Merger – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mmtec leads financial gainers, YRIV and VCTR the only losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Alcentra Capital Corporation Announces Strategic Alternatives Review – PRNewswire” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ABDC, NCI, NRE and MCRN SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – GlobeNewswire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Jeffrey D. Mills Joins BMT Wealth Management as Chief Investment Officer – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs & Ca has invested 0.82% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Canandaigua Bancorp & holds 30,939 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Allen Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,704 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nuwave Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,277 shares. Granite Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 30,418 shares. Strs Ohio has 0.28% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Utah-based Alta Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First Merchants holds 0.56% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 43,091 shares. Opus Inv stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Invest House Lc invested in 84,277 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Inc holds 0.59% or 7,658 shares in its portfolio. Private Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 4,750 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Com owns 27,200 shares. Partnervest Advisory Llc holds 0.13% or 3,814 shares. Coastline Trust Commerce stated it has 23,201 shares.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie: Testing Our Capacity To Suffer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie: Even Better Dividend Now – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OKs AbbVie’s Rinvoq rheumatoid arthritis; shares up 2% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. Shares for $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. Shares for $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan had bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $491.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 6,300 shares to 3,800 shares, valued at $241,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (Call) (NYSE:MMM) by 9,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (Call) (NYSE:KO).