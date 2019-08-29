Caxton Increased Its Position in Alcentra Cap (ABDC) by $5.07 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Criteo S A (CRTO) Valuation Declined, Parus Finance Uk LTD Decreased Position

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 59,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 475,277 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52M, down from 534,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 4.28% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $19.51. About 211,257 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q EPS 29c; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO SEES 2Q REV. EX-TAC $226M TO $230M, EST. $233.2M; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Rev $564.2M; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon tests new ad that competes with Google, Criteo – Bloomberg; 11/04/2018 – Good comments by @ShailinDhar, who wrote on $CRTO last yr. Re lead gen clients: “Little do they know this is full of incentivized traffic, scraped directory pgs, and even complete bogus info; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – CURRENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ERIC EICHMANN WILL BECOME AN ADVISOR TO CEO AND TRANSITION OUT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – RT @GothamResearch: Criteo CEO is out:

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.9. About 8,257 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c

Caxton Corp, which manages about $107.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 171,682 shares to 856,673 shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mmtec leads financial gainers, YRIV and VCTR the only losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea’s Top Five Healthcare Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt – 8/18/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORPORATION SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Merger – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Alcentra Capital Corporation – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CRTO vs. QUOT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Criteo Announces The Departure Of COO Mollie Spilman – PRNewswire” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Criteo S.A. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Criteo SA (CRTO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “We Think Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Parus Finance Uk Ltd, which manages about $313.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,830 shares to 37,789 shares, valued at $44.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 79,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 911,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CRTO shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd has 1.52% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 214,232 shares. 7,078 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset. Barclays Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 133,346 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Black Creek Investment Mgmt has invested 1.09% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Panagora Asset has 0% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 262 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 3.32M shares. J Goldman And Communications Lp has 0.02% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Ruffer Llp stated it has 0.01% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Moreover, Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 226,954 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability holds 817,434 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 20,800 are owned by Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Co. The Illinois-based One Trading LP has invested 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Td Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0% stake.