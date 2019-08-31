Caxton Holds Stake in Alcentra Cap (ABDC); Hodges Capital Management Has Increased Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Position by $312,120 as Market Valuation Declined

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.49 million market cap company. It closed at $8.97 lastly. It is up 41.88% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 9,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 167,496 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, up from 158,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.11. About 187,866 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $988.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 431,933 shares to 593,652 shares, valued at $14.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 34,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,885 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc Cl A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold STAA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.67 million shares or 1.63% less from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Advisors Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Barclays Pcl reported 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Credit Suisse Ag owns 69,744 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 1.14 million shares. The California-based Rice Hall James Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 0.05% or 17,600 shares in its portfolio. Zebra Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 7,091 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp holds 0.03% or 7,700 shares in its portfolio. Quantum Capital Mngmt has invested 1.34% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). The Minnesota-based Next Century Growth Limited Liability has invested 0.94% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Sei Invests Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Hbk Investments Lp invested in 0% or 8,231 shares. Wells Fargo Commerce Mn holds 372,425 shares. Bollard Limited Liability Corporation owns 18,000 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 32,200 shares or 0.24% of the stock.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.22 million activity.

Caxton Corp, which manages about $107.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 171,682 shares to 856,673 shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.