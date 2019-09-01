Caxton Holds Stake in Alcentra Cap (ABDC); Great West Life Assurance Company Lifted Its First Ctzns Bancshares N (FCNCA) Stake by $3.10 Million as Market Value Rose

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N (FCNCA) by 5.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 7,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The institutional investor held 160,541 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.15 million, up from 152,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $444.6. About 29,641 shares traded. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) has risen 13.45% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCNCA News: 02/05/2018 – Fourth Annual First Citizens Bank Small Business Forecast Shows U.S. Small Business Owners Positive About 2018, Less Certain Ab; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP INC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT WILL REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL; 25/04/2018 – FIRST CITIZENS 1Q EPS $8.35; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 10/04/2018 – First Citizens Issues Clarification on Milwaukee Area Guaranty Bank Branches; 10/04/2018 – WI LayoffNotices: Notice First Citizens Bank 2018040901; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP BUYS BACK ALL KS SHRS OWNED BY FIRST CITIZENS; 19/04/2018 – Unity Fl Solutions Gets Smart With First Citizens Bank; 27/03/2018 – FIRST-CITIZENS BANK SAYS MERGER WITH HOMEBANCORP INC IS EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 30, 2018; 27/03/2018 – HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.49M market cap company. It closed at $8.97 lastly. It is up 41.88% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III

Caxton Corp, which manages about $107.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 171,682 shares to 856,673 shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Activist Investor Stilwell Seeks Two Board Seats in Proxy Fight With Alcentra Capital – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Advance Auto Parts Misses Q2 Expectations – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Alcentra Capital Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ABDC) on Behalf of Alcentra Shareholders and Encourages Alcentra Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mmtec leads financial gainers, YRIV and VCTR the only losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.41 million activity. $9,875 worth of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was bought by DURHAM HAROLD LEE JR. $880 worth of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was bought by NIX CRAIG L on Thursday, June 6. The insider Hoppe Robert R bought $34,160. Holding Olivia Britton bought $843,750 worth of stock or 2,250 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold FCNCA shares while 52 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 5.42 million shares or 2.89% more from 5.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Martingale Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 77,582 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. American Century Incorporated holds 0.01% or 24,965 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Llp stated it has 504,957 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia has 0% invested in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Jpmorgan Chase has 19,568 shares. 10,100 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. The New York-based D E Shaw And Company Inc has invested 0.01% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 565,447 shares. American Group Inc owns 138 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.16% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). 5,300 are held by Arrowstreet Cap Lp. Silvercrest Asset Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.01% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) or 370,658 shares.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 4,879 shares to 121,430 shares, valued at $7.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 6,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,626 shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

More notable recent First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Citizens Bank Completes Merger With Palmetto Heritage Bancshares Inc., Palmetto Heritage Bank – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “First Citizens Bank Completes Conversion of HomeBanc Division – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Biscayne Bancshares, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank – GlobeNewswire” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Citizens BancShares Reports Earnings for Fourth Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Citizens Bank Completes Operational Conversion of Palmetto Heritage Bank Division – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 20, 2019.