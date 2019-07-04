Caxton Holds Stake in Alcentra Cap (ABDC); Cumberland Advisors Lowered Mercadolibre (MELI) Position as Stock Price Rose

Cumberland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $6.54 during the last trading session, reaching $633.52. About 207,503 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500.

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.51M market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.35. About 14,136 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 28.55% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c

Caxton Corp, which manages about $107.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 171,682 shares to 856,673 shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zevin Asset Lc reported 21,063 shares or 3.49% of all its holdings. Brown Capital Management Limited Com stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Limited Ca holds 1,463 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability stated it has 20.35 million shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp invested in 0.66% or 18,499 shares. 1,722 were reported by Creative Planning. Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 2,250 shares. Psagot House has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Moreover, Mariner Limited Company has 0.01% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Bluemar Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 5,175 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp has 0.22% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Confluence Inv Llc has 0.01% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 678 shares. Swiss Financial Bank holds 0.08% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 143,500 shares. Dorsey Wright And has invested 1.41% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).