Caxton Holding in Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Lifted as Valuation Rose; As Itau Unibanc (ITUB) Market Value Rose, Earnest Partners Lowered Its Holding by $4.78 Million

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.49M market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 27,880 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Itau Unibanc (ITUB) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 597,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 3.98 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.06M, down from 4.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.28. About 30.19M shares traded or 69.38% up from the average. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 10/04/2018 – Brazilian banks will offer alternatives to overdraft credit; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA ADDED ERJ, PAM, SID IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS 1Q GOOD FOR PROVISIONS, CONFORTABLE W/ GUIDANCE: CEO; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL 2019 GDP GROWTH EST. CUT TO 2.8% FROM 3.7% AT ITAU; 14/03/2018 – Brazil watchdog approves ltaú-XP deal, demands no asset sales; 24/05/2018 – ITAU UNIBANCO SAYS SHAREHOLDERS WOULD RECEIVE ONE NEW SHARE FOR EACH TWO THEY OWN -FILING; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST WATCHDOG CADE RAPPORTEUR VOTES TO APPROVE ITAÚ UNIBANCO PURCHASE OF STAKE IN XP INVESTIMENTOS; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ITAU 1Q LOANS R$566.37B; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F

Caxton Corp, which manages about $107.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 171,682 shares to 856,673 shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $10.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ryder System Inc (NYSE:R) by 58,478 shares to 310,105 shares, valued at $19.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Core Labs Nv (NYSE:CLB) by 23,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.93 million shares, and has risen its stake in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE).

Analysts await ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ITUB’s profit will be $1.71B for 10.89 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.