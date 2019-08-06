Caxton Holding in Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Has Raised as Stock Price Rose; Suntrust Bks (STI) Market Valuation Rose While Caxton Associates LP Has Decreased Its Stake

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.28. About 11,412 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 48.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 8,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 9,034 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 17,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $61.02. About 2.17M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 21/03/2018 – Triumph Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 16/05/2018 – BioScrip at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM; 29/05/2018 – BOK Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 5; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS CEO SAYS BELIEVE UNTIL LATE LAST WEEK THAT INFORMATION ACCESSED BY EX-EMPLOYEE DID NOT LEAVE SUNTRUST- CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – Freshpet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 7; 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY SLE UPDATE ON DISPUTE W/ SUNTRUST OIL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 2.62M shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 287,999 shares. Of Virginia Va holds 0.05% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) or 6,052 shares. Adage Cap Partners Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 950,100 shares. West Oak Cap Lc has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Etrade Capital Mgmt Lc reported 11,368 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 4,868 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Ftb owns 18,732 shares. Monetary Mgmt Group Incorporated Inc accumulated 6,200 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 886,568 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank has 96,877 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Jones Financial Companies Lllp holds 0% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 4,488 shares. Hennessy Advsrs Inc reported 0.05% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Livingston Gp Asset Mngmt Com (Operating As Southport Management) has 0.15% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Css Limited Liability Com Il has 0.17% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 48,701 shares.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $688.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5,932 shares to 14,910 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $634.83 million for 10.74 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.

Caxton Corp, which manages about $107.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 171,682 shares to 856,673 shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.