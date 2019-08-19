Caxton Holding in Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Has Lifted as Shares Rose; Farmstead Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Cheniere Energy (LNG)

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.46M market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.89. About 232,864 shares traded or 399.14% up from the average. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 347,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74M, up from 247,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $61.25. About 1.33 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’; 09/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 9 (Table); 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5; 10/04/2018 – LNG LTD CEO SEES NATURAL GAS AS A BRIDGE FUEL FOR A LONG TIME; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc

More notable recent Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Advance Auto Parts Misses Q2 Expectations – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Alcentra Capital Corporation Announces Strategic Alternatives Review – PRNewswire” published on April 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Potentially Oversold Best Of Breed BDC: Initiating Coverage – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2018. More interesting news about Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Alcentra Capital Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Caxton Corp, which manages about $107.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 171,682 shares to 856,673 shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More news for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were recently published by: Stockhouse.com, which released: “An Investigation of Carl Icahn, Icahn Related Representatives and Cheniere Energy, Inc. for Possible Insider Trading and Violations of Federal Securities Laws Has Been Announced – Stockhouse” on August 15, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s article titled: “Federman & Sherwood Announces Investigation of Cheniere Energy, Inc., Carl Icahn and Icahn Related Representatives for Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws – Business Wire” and published on August 15, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0.06% or 313,611 shares. Utah Retirement owns 0.06% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 43,513 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 67,461 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 394 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tortoise Capital Limited Liability has 3.35% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 7.92M shares. Barometer Cap Management Inc stated it has 61,097 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. 7,260 were accumulated by First Allied Advisory. Assetmark invested in 1,997 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0.03% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Amer Int Grp Inc Inc stated it has 9,146 shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 4,610 shares. Aqr Ltd Llc reported 475,103 shares. Cohen Steers reported 2.02 million shares. Alps Advsrs Inc has 0.05% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 18,537 shares.