Caxton Has Upped Its Position in Alcentra Cap (ABDC) as Stock Value Rose; As Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Mcgowan Group Asset Management Has Decreased by $593,940 Its Holding

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 38,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 838,840 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.03M, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.82M market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.84. About 81,949 shares traded or 40.52% up from the average. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc sold 5,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 33,407 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.83M, down from 38,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $127.74. About 3.20M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 22.65 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Roku, General Motors Fall Premarket; Etsy Rises – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “My Dividend Growth Rates – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Charting a delayed breakout attempt, S&P 500 hesitates near record territory – MarketWatch” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Unveils New Isolated Gate Drivers – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc, which manages about $262.51 million and $637.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aberdeen Asia (FAX) by 134,601 shares to 11.38M shares, valued at $47.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allianceberstein Global High Income Fd Inc (AWF) by 35,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.91M shares, and has risen its stake in Global X Fds Global X Mlp Etf (MLPA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Buckingham Capital Mgmt reported 1,848 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 3,143 shares. Btim Corporation owns 1,857 shares. Ballentine Limited Co holds 0.1% or 17,306 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Com accumulated 2,042 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Limited Com holds 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 138 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Limited Co accumulated 35,933 shares. L And S Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.16% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Leavell Mngmt Incorporated owns 33,760 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Incorporated has 34,411 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.18% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 25,450 were reported by Da Davidson. St Germain D J stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Great Lakes Advsrs invested 0.14% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp stated it has 3,642 shares.

More notable recent Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mmtec leads financial gainers, YRIV and VCTR the only losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MAMS, CBM, ABDC, and NCI SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ABDC: Alcentra Capital Announces Definitive Merger Agreement to Be Acquired at $11.02 per Share – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Alcentra Capital Corporation Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Potentially Oversold Best Of Breed BDC: Initiating Coverage – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2018.

Caxton Corp, which manages about $88.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 1.36 million shares to 2.10 million shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.