Caxton Has Trimmed Mei Pharma (MEIP) Holding By $2.72 Million; Shorts at CARDIOL THERAPEUTICS COMMON SHARES C (CRTPF) Lowered By 92.31%

CARDIOL THERAPEUTICS INC COMMON SHARES C (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) had a decrease of 92.31% in short interest. CRTPF’s SI was 100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 92.31% from 1,300 shares previously. The stock decreased 4.03% or $0.1297 during the last trading session, reaching $3.0903. About 10,191 shares traded. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Caxton Corp decreased Mei Pharma Inc (MEIP) stake by 39.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Caxton Corp analyzed 1.36M shares as Mei Pharma Inc (MEIP)'s stock declined 45.86%. The Caxton Corp holds 2.10M shares with $5.25M value, down from 3.46M last quarter. Mei Pharma Inc now has $146.90M valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $1.995. About 312,577 shares traded. MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has declined 53.68% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.68% the S&P500.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and commercial development of novel drug therapies using proprietary drug-delivery systems. The company has market cap of $78.87 million. The company's pre-clinical product candidates include CTX01, a nanoformulation of pharmaceutical cannabidiol with anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic properties; CTX02, a nanoformulation of methotrexate, an inhibitor of cell division with anti-inflammatory and antifibrotic properties; and CTX03, a nanoformulation of encapsulated Cyclosporine A with immunosuppressant and anti-fibrotic properties for use in the treatment of heart failure. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing CRxIMT, an anti-tumor immunotherapy for the treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme; and CardiolRx, a pharmaceutically-manufactured cannabidiol oil product.

Analysts await MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.22 EPS, down 57.14% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by MEI Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,000.00% negative EPS growth.

